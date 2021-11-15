Chainda Combined School Boy to deliver a statement at AU Girls Summit on Ending Child marriage

A GRADE 11 pupil from Chainda Combined School Boys Network is expected to deliver a statement during the 3rd African Union Girls Summit on Ending Child marriage to be held in Niger from November 16 to 18 at the Mahatma Ghandi International Conference Centre.

Peter Banda, who is vice chairperson of the network, was expected to deliver a statement at the summit’s high-level panel discussion on Strengthening Human Rights and Accountability to Eliminate Harmful Practices.

The Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development’s best practice of working with boys to end child, early and forced marriages in Chongwe and Rufunsa districts has received recognition by the African Union Commission.

Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development national coordinator Nelson Banda said the organisation had trained over 200 boys as advocates against child marriage.

The boys are now advocating for an end to child marriage by reaching out to fellow boys and parents in schools and the community.

Banda said one of the schools that was instrumental in fighting to end child marriage was Chainda Combined School Boys Network which had been invited to attend the 3rd African Union Girls Summit on Ending Child marriage.

“The theme of the 3rd African Girls Summit which is expected to be opened by Niger’s President H.E Mohamed Bazoum is ‘Culture, Human Rights and Accountability; Accelerating End to Harmful Practices’. Discussions at the summit will seek to bring these three issues together in efforts to end child marriage and eliminate harmful practices – with a focus on shifting traditions and culture, and strengthening human rights and accountability to end harmful practices,” he said.

He said the high-level panel discussion would explore issues on respecting human rights and strengthening accountability to help the elimination of harmful practices – particularly child marriage.

“As an organisation that works with men and boys to promote gender equality and ending gender injustices, Zambia National Men’s Network is delighted that the African Union has recognised our contribution in working with boys to create awareness and influence change towards ending child marriage and all forms of gender violence,” he said.

“This is the second time this year that the Chainda Combined School Boys Network has been invited by the African Union to speak at the Girls Summit on ending child marriage. In July, Chairperson of the Boys Network at the same school, Dennis Kapumpe addressed AU delegates that included African Union Commissioner H.E. Amira Elfadil, gender ministers of Malawi, Niger and officials from UNICEF, AU and UNECA, among others, on the role of youths in accelerating an end to child marriage.”

Banda applaud the support they have received from the Swedish government through Swedish Development Agency; the African Women’s Development and Communication (FEMNET) and Non-Governmental Gender Organisation Coordinating Council (NGOCC), which greatly facilitated their work to train the Boys Network in Chongwe and Rufunsa.