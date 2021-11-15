Freedom of assembly, expression is not to be rationed out like charity – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says the public order Act does not need to be amended but repealed.

Dr M’membe said the POA was a repressive, tyrannical, intolerant and brutal piece of colonial legislation that must be immediately done away with.

“The public order Act doesn’t need to be repealed, it needs to be repealed. That is our position – the position of the Socialist Party. It was our stated position before the August 12 elections. It is still our position today and it will be our position tomorrow,” he said.

Dr M’membe recalled that ahead of the August 12 polls, he issued a statement pledging that the first law the Socialist Party in government would pass was the repeal of the public order Act.

“And there’s no going back on this. There will be no but… It will not be replaced by any other Act. There will simply be no public order Act or any such other laws. The Constitution has enough protections for public order. We don’t need any other additional laws. We have seen how from the colonial authorities, successive governments of this country have abused the public order Act,” he said then. “We believe that the freedom of peaceful assembly enables individuals to express themselves as part of a collective, including by engaging in public marches, protests, pickets and demonstrations. Assemblies can be platforms to advocate for change and for people to raise awareness about the issues that matter to them, whether it relates to human rights or otherwise. Assemblies often also have symbolic importance, such as in commemorating particular events or marking significant anniversaries.”

Dr M’membe noted that the public order Act was a thorny issue the Socialist Party had severally encountered.

“It is a repressive, tyrannical, intolerant and brutal piece of colonial legislation that we must immediately do away with. Repression, tyranny, intolerance and brutality have never been recipes for governing well. The public order Act has consistently been used by those in power to curtail political activity that undermines their hold on power,” he said.

Dr M’membe said freedom of assembly and expression was not to be rationed out like charity, to only the most deserving cases.

He said a right was a right, and it was not limited by any incumbent responsibility.

“We should never settle for less than we desire or deserve because when we accept crumbs those in power will assume that we will be happy with scraps. We must never settle for anything less than what we deserve. It’s not pride, its self-respect,” said Dr M’membe.