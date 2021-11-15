Getting Zambia out of its landlocked mentality internationally

Two recent events in Zambia captured international headlines like no other events in the country’s political history.

Let’s capitalise on those two events to parlay Zambia’s recent internationally acknowledged existence and prominence into permanent international consciousness beyond that of South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

The two events are the death of president Kenneth Kaunda in mid- 2021 and the second is the election of August 12, 2021 that ushered in the new dawn government of President Hakainde Hichilema. These two events were closely related but without many people noticing the pattern. President Kaunda was the first African leader from the military coups and one part state dictatorship eras to peacefully reintroduce democracy and concede defeat and transfer of power on a peaceful silver platter. There then came domino effect throughout Africa. Prior to that President Kaunda was a caricature of a white handkerchief waving dictator who was supporting terrorism in Mozambique, Angola, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Palestine and other places while killing whites in those places and imprisoning his opponents at home under the influence of Eastern Communism. Then this longtime dictator gives up power peacefully!

In the mind of the western countries, this was a novelty. Then this novelty vanished into oblivion and never to be heard from until briefly in the late 1990s when president Frederick Chiluba in a fit of insanity locked him up briefly after which he disappeared from public view until his death. I know all this because I was living abroad for most of this period and my initial dissertation in my Masters of International Affairs Degree was “A Content Analysis of the Western Media before and after the Overthrow of the White Rhodesian Regime” at the Norman Patterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. I clipped a lot of newspapers and listened to a lot of BBC, Radio Canada, Voice of America and so on. Hypocrisy and Western racism on the treatment of the African Continent particularly of Rhodesia, South Africa and Southern Africa, was astounding. Kaunda was regarded as a terrorist as were Julius Nyerere and others. Dictators like Mobutu Sese Seko in Congo Zaire, Jean-Bédel Bokassa in Central African Republic, Ian Smith of Rhodesia, the leaders of Apartheid, Kamuzu Banda in Malawi were regarded as friends of the West and rewarded. They turned against Robert Mugabe shortly after he overthrew Smith and the hatred continued until Mugabe’s death. And Mugabe hadn’t helped by some of the actions he took including refusing to step down even after losing an election and blossoming into a full African dictator, justifying Western fear of African degeneration into dictatorship. I ended up writing a Dissertation on “The Rhodesian Conflict in Regional Relations”.

The death of Kaunda received unprecedented positive coverage in the Western press that Zambia had never received before. Even the Wall Street Journal, one of the most conservative and influential newspapers in the Western World covered the death and he was heralded as a pioneer of African liberation and democratic renewal. Kaunda did us proud in Africa and in Zambia without forgetting the ills engendered in the supre tendency of the one-party state and the ravages on the economy.

The election of the new dawn government under President Hichilema shortly after the death of Kaunda unleashed another unprecedented positive coverage of Zambia and it’s now seeming erection of a permanent irreversible paradigm of African democracy. Four distinct political parties have now ruled Zambia and, so far, handing over power or receiving power without violence. This has happened in the age of the internet where events cannot be hidden. Zambia and Hichilema are the new darlings of Western positive press coverage and goodwill.

Zambia has been invisible in international organisations or associations because the various Zambian presidents and leaders have been totally oblivious to the benefits of promoting their own nationals into positions of influence in the UN, World Bank, IMF, FAO, Aviation, Atomic Energy, Human Rights, Judicial organs and the rest. I know all this because I lived in the West for 40 years. I travelled the world for conferences and I trained in some of these institutions and there are hardly any Zambians there but there are full of Nigerians, Ghanaians, Senegalese, Cameroonians, Kenyans, Egyptians and the Francophones, Lusophones are represented in equivalent organisations. Zambia is also oblivious to the benefit of recruiting Zambians in the diaspora to remain and work in those organisations or come home to take up some technical jobs and leverage their Western or Eastern education to the benefit of Zambia.

With the newly found goodwill in the Western World, Zambia should immediately strike while the iron is hot.