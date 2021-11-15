I DON’T REGRET…hard knocks made me better, useful person – Chungu

AARON Chungu is not a strange name in Zambia. He is quite prominent in business, sports and court circles. He and business colleague Faustin Kabwe were arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labour over an alleged offence of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained. However, the Lusaka High Court acquitted the two directors of Access Financial Services Limited and Access Leasing companies on appeal.

The two companies have gone under but Chungu has reincarnated into agriculture – he is now rearing chickens and producing agricultural lime – which he finds more fulfilling and rewarding.

Last Friday, his company Green Valley Fertiliser Zambia Limited in conjunction with Chicol Estates Limited and Conservation Farming Unit held a farmers field day to teach local Njolwe peasant farmers liming.

He said many things had happened from 2001 to date.

He says everything happens for a purpose.

“There are times when we are stuck in our own ways of thinking that this is where God expected us to be and yet God realises that it’s time for you to move on. And sometimes we get so much comfortable in the comfort zone and by the time you realise, you haven’t done what you are capable of doing,” he said in an interview. “Looking back over 20 years, for me it’s been a learning curve but also one that has helped me to appreciate life in a much more practical point of view.”

Chungu said life is a moving target.

“Sometimes what we aspire to be in life doesn’t become what you finally get to and that is why it is important for a human being to be prepared for any eventuality. You must be able to adapt,” he said.

Chungu said he has come to learn that adaptation is the most important part of surviving.

He noted that often people lose hope and give up when something hard happens to them.

“Anything that happens, especially if it is bad, should not be looked at as something that you should avoid at all costs but it should be looked at as one that God has set up for you to be strengthened,” he said. “In any case a human being was not made for easy tasks but for much more important tasks.”

Chungu said what he is doing now compared to what he did back then was much more rewarding.

“The contribution I am making to society now seems to be much more than I was making when I was in the corporate world just wearing a tie and a suit,” he said.

Chungu advised people to reengineer their lives.

“Let’s not spend our time in the offices. Let’s spend our time in the fields where God has given us all this land to produce food to feed ourselves and to ensure that we prepare ourselves for old age,” he said.

Chungu said the corporate world does not prepare people for old age.

He said what he is doing now has made him into a better and more useful person.

Asked if he felt unfairly treated by the court process he was subjected to and whether he regrets certain things that he could have done better, Chungu said, “If I were to do, I would do the same thing. I keep telling everyone even from that time that look if I were to go back and do something, I would do the same thing because there was nothing that I did wrong.”

“And thank God it went through the court process. Any regrets? Sometimes you say may be the line that I took in terms of working in the corporate world, I could have more or less gone further with my aspirations. But the more I look at it, I could have diverted from what I was doing and end up in farming,” Chungu said.

He said he does not regret moving away from the corporate world as he had benefited more from his circumstances.

Chungu said he never imagined growing maize or produce agriculture lime and organising people to share information on liming.

“I think it is more satisfying where you are seeing that you are contributing to the food basket of the country. Sometimes in the corporate environment, you don’t see your real contributions,” he said. “I am able to grow my own vegetables, my own food. At least I can’t starve. Sometimes we have been made the believe that to eat you have to wake up in the morning to go and work for somebody. Having to realise my own abilities is more rewarding.”

Chungu said people inhibit themselves when they are in the comfort zones and they create a belief that there was nothing else they could do.

“This dependence syndrome because you are driving a big car, you live in a big house. At one time sometimes those things collapse and once they collapse, what else?” he asked.

Chungu said leaving the corporate world coupled with the negatives in the newspapers made him realise how valuable his farm was.

“I started chicken business, I started with a thousand birds and we grew. Out of the chicken business, we started making fertiliser, which is the Chikol fertiliser and then the organic fertiliser and we do a bit of growing maize in and around Njolwe area,” he said. “So when you look at it, sometimes these hard knocks that we get we always frown upon them and even question God without realising that the Bible was full of tests. God testing the children that he loved. Some of these hard times are very important in our lives, they are a learning curve that help to mould our characters and help us understand that this is what God made us for.”

Chungu added that hard knocks and endurance tests or moulds one’s character.

He advised anyone going through hard times never to give up but fight on.

Chungu also advised people to stop hating and living to fix others as they would be wasting their time.

“In fact, it eats you up in the sense that you are always thinking of revenge. If I were to look at my circumstances, it would have consumed my time to a level that it’s me to be affected rather than the other person,” Chungu said.

He said he had gone out believing that what happened to him was meant to strengthen his resolve to survive.

Chung said the last 20 years had been the most productive years of his life as he had used his God-given abilities.

“Right now we are opening up a quarry for the lime. Again, if I was in my comfort zone, it would have been difficult. It would have been a far-fetched cry. It had to take a big knock and that knock which at the time I was even questioning God; why me, why me? And God says, why not you?” Chungu said. “God sometimes pushes you in the dark and you only come to realise when you open up your eyes.”

Chungu said he would like to share his experience with many people.

“That there is always life and never give up no matter how difficult the circumstances are, it passes. Sometimes we sit back and say but I have lost, what have you lost? You started somewhere, you can still get it as long as you are determined. And then you keep waiting for the right time. Why right time? The right time to show is now not to be petty because if you become petty like them then you reduce yourself. The most important way to show the other persons is showing them that you are not the person they were thinking of by what you are creating, show them what you are creating,” he said. “Show them that you can move me from this area. Put me there, I will still do it. For that is a lesson that I have learnt. That way people come to appreciate you. And even the people who were being unfair to you would appreciate you.”

Chungu also said life was about moving on and never getting stuck to the past and losses.

He said people have lost and those who have fallen by the way were those who had continued looking back.

“Even the bible tells you don’t look back, go forward,” he said.

Chungu said man was created to leave an impression on earth.

He said great men who had left an impression were those that had gone through hard times.