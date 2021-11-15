Leave HH alone, don’t worry him about Lungu’s immunity – Panji

COLONEL Panji Kaunda says those pushing for the removal of former president Edgar Lungu’s immunity should leave President Hakainde Hichilema alone.

And Col Panji says the new district commissioners have a big task ahead of them.

Commenting on calls by some UPND cadres for the removal of Lungu’s immunity, Col Panji said President Hichilema should know that lifting his predecessor’s immunity will not develop the country at all.

“Those cadres who are demonstrating to the President, they should leave him alone to concentrate on more meaningful things that will bring development to this country. Lifting the immunity of his predecessor will not develop the country at all,” he said. “We have got agencies which look into these issues. So those people who are demonstrating if they have got information that our former president did something wrong, let them report to the agencies then they will investigate.”

Col Panji said the Head of State is not an investigator and cannot lift immunity.

“It is parliament that lifts immunity. If they want to demonstrate, let them go and protest at parliament not State House. Leave him alone, let him do more important things that worrying about the lifting of the immunity,” he said.

On the appointment of DCs, Col Panji hoped the appointees have read the UPND manifesto so that they work accordingly.

“They have to see to it that the CDF funds that have been given to the people is properly utilised. They need to give guidance to the constituencies so that the money is used properly. So they have got a very big task to do in the next five years or so,” he said. “I wish them well and the one who is coming to Vubwi is welcome. I hope we shall see him soon around the area.”

Asked about peoples’ concerns over the appointment of cadres as district commissioners, Col Panji said it was difficult to do otherwise because there is too much pressure on the President.

“Remember, is it [president Levy] Mwanawasa who said that ‘I am going to get graduates and those that have done courses with government’ but sometimes, you have to be practical and do what is right at a time. As long as they do their work, it doesn’t matter. Everybody is a cadre. We are all cadres,” said Col Panji. “As the people they have appointed are qualified and they are satisfied and they do their work properly, we have no quarrels.”