The dilemma of the minister of health

[By Brian Muwanei Kabika]

Introduction

In today’s article, I will attempt to share some of my thoughts and observations regarding the general management and administration of the Ministry of Health (MoH) in the previous regime and what needs to be done by the ‘New Dawn’ government going forward.

Management and administration of MoH

The MoH is one of the ministries that are key to the economic agenda of Zambia. Like any other ministries, in the previous regime, we saw this ministry reduced to nothing in terms of performance and integrity. It was one of the ministries that were used to champion corruption and massive misuse and mismanagement of public resources by the previous regime.

The MoH participated in the distribution of unwholesome medicines and other pharmaceutical supplies in the previous regime, working in conjunction with officials from this ministry. Some of these officials are still comfortably working in the ministry without receiving their share of punishment for the wrong things they did to the people.

It would take many years of hard work to fix and restore broken things in this ministry. That fixing, and restoration should include punishing individuals, by legal means, who contributed to the fall of this important ministry.

But how does this MoH operate and how is it structured? Firstly, we have the headquarters of MoH which is situated at Ndeke House in Lusaka. We then have the provincial heath offices followed by the district health offices, and then finally, the health centres (urban and rural). In addition to these layers, we have teaching and district hospitals. I will not focus on mini hospitals because in my view, they are as good as urban clinics.

To destroy the structures of the ministry, the previous regime in 2016 embarked on wholesale transfers of officers, including very senior medical officers and other personnel that were not connected to the party in power. It was mayhem.

The Ministry of Health introduced two types of civil servants, namely; professional and political ones. Most political civil servants are based at Ndeke House, provincial and district offices (teaching and district hospitals included) while professional civil servants were transferred or relegated to inferior positions or places where they were made to be uncomfortable.

The ministry also infiltrated statutory boards under it with this type of appointments. Most officers, especially in management positions (some drivers included and secretaries) in these statutory boards are strong disciples of the previous regime. Their coronation to present positions is said to be connected to party affiliation, a thing that contributed to the destruction of institutions.

In fact, a good number of officers in some of the statutory boards like the main ministry participated heavily in campaigning for the previous regime.

There are reports that some of the officers in statutory boards were undertaking programmes (activities) in places where they were politically active using their institutions’ resources.

The infiltration also extended to boards of statutory bodies. Most board members in some of these institutions are still politically active and connected to the previous regime. This may be the reason why some of the boards entertained illegalities taking place in some institutions such as the use of institutional resources for campaigns.

The dilemma of the minister of health

The only person from the new dawn government in the MoH may be the Minister of Health, Honourable Silvia Masebo. The majority of her workmates are suspected to be political civil servants. Some directors, their deputies, heads of units and drivers, most of the them are alleged to have ascended to those positions using connections to the previous regime. This is not to say they are not qualified to hold those positions but what is in issue is the manner they migrated to those positions.

For some of you who have worked in the civil service, you will agree with me that the role of a minister in a ministry is normally policy making. Civil servants, whether political or not, are the ones that execute daily programmes in the ministry. I wonder how political civil servants are discharging their duties, considering that they are wearing two jackets.

Solution to the dilemma of the minister of health

Fortunately, the dilemma of the minister of health has a treatment. The first basic thing to do is to request Cabinet to make transfers at permanent secretary (PS) level and let the new PSs transfer some of the officials to the hospitals and bring those who were transferred to hard-to-reach areas back to Ndeke House, provinces and districts or appropriate places. The positions for provincial director, medical superintendent and district director of health must be occupied or filled through advertisement so that health personnel compete for these positions, unlike in the current setup where only those with political connections had higher chances of getting one.

The second thing to do is dissolve all existing boards of statutory bodies under the ministry. This move must be with immediate effect since there will not be any loss of resources. The new boards must be only appointed after transfers have taken place at Ndeke House to avoid manipulation of lists of board members.

The third thing that the minister should do is to direct the PS to request the list of statutory bodies under MoH and ask for contracts of employees in the management of statutory bodies so that when new boards are appointed in these statutory boards, instructions must be issued not to renew the contracts when they expire. This is the only best, practical, and legal way of getting rid of some of these political managements of the previous regime in statutory institutions and boards. The last thing that the minister should do is to constitute a committee that must go around in the ministry, including statutory boards and inquire how these institutions were operated (including staff welfare) under the past regime so that recommendations from the committee can be used to improve service delivery in the heath sector.

Conclusion

We have hope that the ‘new dawn’ government will deliver in the health sector to our expectations. In the next article, I will discuss the Zambia National Public Health Institute Act No. 19 of 2020. Make a date.

For comment, email: muwanei.kabika@gmail.com.