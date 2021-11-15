Zambian businessmen have become crafty, says Mpombo

THE lamentations by Davis Chama over the departure of well-wishes has a ring of incontrovertible truth due to our Machiavellian nature of politics, says George Mpombo.

Chama, the PF’s deputy national chairman, lamented that well-wishers had run away from the party, making it difficult to hold a general conference to elect a new president.

He said most of the external support the party enjoyed while in power had disappeared after suffering defeat in the August 12, 2021 general elections.

Asked why the party could not engage partners that supported it while in power, Chama responded: “You know loyalty sometimes…ati ameno mafupa, ayi (teeth are just bones, right)? Some people will say I love you, I love you; it’s when you have the instruments of power. They will support you because you have something either to offer them in return, or they anticipate that you can support them back.”

But Mpombo, a former minister in the MMD government, said those who supported Edgar Lungu would now run to President Hakainde Hichilema.

“The lamentations by Chama over the departure of well-wishers has a ring of incontrovertible truth due to our Machiavellian nature of politics, which is worsened by a deeply-embedded ‘winner takes all’ mentality in terms of awarding of government and parastatal business contracts,” he said. “Just watch the forthcoming (Saturday’s) meet the President dinner! The same group that graced ECL functions will be there with a mountain of business cards to dish out to UPND apparatchiks in attendance. It’s all about self-preservation and shifting alliances.”

Mpombo said the social media was clogged with quick responses from companies accused of funding PF.

He said this was because the consequences were dire and crippling as there could be withdrawal of government business as well as the companies being placed under the ACC, Drug Enforcement Commission and Financial Intelligence Centre microscopic surveillance.

“In fact, Zambian businessmen have become crafty. In order to avoid victimisation they make simultaneous donations to the ruling party and biggest opposition party with the capacity to upset tables,” Mpombo said.

He however, assured that the PF would not lose all its well-wishes due to what he termed ‘malignantly dysfunctional leadership by the UPND.’

Mpombo also said there was a void in the administration of Zambian foreign missions due to the non-appointment of ambassadors.