A clique of plunderers in successive governments

[By Alfred Chioza]

There’s absolutely no way you can fault President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) on the statement he made at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport regarding the clique of plunderers.

This was on his arrival from Glasgow, UK where he had gone to attend the COP26 – the Climate Change Conference. Mind you, the President is privy to information which many arm- chair critics wouldn’t even dream of. They try criticise based on hearsay or without carefully reading through the text; especially after losing the election which they thought they had rigged and would win by 64 per cent. They are thus emotional that they hardly look at facts except to think that they have a rare opportunity to criticise the man who rattled the PF’s nest and thoroughly beat them; they try by all means to paint him Black. Perhaps the starting point is to define the word CLIQUE. Even in the PF’s dictionary, the word ‘clique’ doesn’t mean a tribe, region; not even a President. It means a small group of people who are like minded with such common interests in stealing, boozing, prostitution, etc.

Amazingly; hardcore PF spin doctors are working overtime trying to incite tribes, regions, and ex-presidents that President HH demeaned and insulted them. HH insinuated that a small group of people kept plundering in many successive governments. He was subtly diplomatic and was well guarded. There were no names! But was that true? During Kenneth Kaunda’s 27 year-rule there was sanity as he imposed the Leadership Code: Each leader was entitled to one house and no more, or else! Even then, some leaders had several houses. The ZCCM chairman, late Francis Kaunda was the most powerful KK’s right-handman – more powerful than the central committee members. He single-handedly swapped copper with Toyota Crown Limos for the UNIP Politburo members (MCCs). Some few surviving UNIP members who literally live in squalor now are complaining that some UNIP leaders had their houses built by a Yugoslavian company, Zambian Engineering Construction Company.

The second Republican president, the late Frederick Chiluba’s presidency was the start of the dramatic corruption. The ZAMTROP account brought irreparable differences among the leading politicians. You will recall that before Chiluba took occupation of State House, the minister of works and supply single sourced a company, his own company, to refurbish State House. This raised eyebrows and it was dubbed the new normal of procurement. Edith Nawakwi and Dipak Patel both ministers then, later in 2001 openly called Chiluba a thief. His attempt to go for a third term just worsened the matter. The president himself was alleged to have bought hundreds of designer suits and platform shoes using taxpayer’s money. Ms Nawakwi, minister of Agriculture then, was alleged to have entered into a maize deal with an Iranian born Israeli-Canadian conman Ari Ben-Menashe who was paid upfront for maize but he never delivered. The government of Zambia lost monies. Read ‘Selling the Family Silverware’, a book written by the late Francis Kaunda, He narrated the maize-gate story very well and exposed the clique. Need I mention the reason then vice-president Levy Mwanawasa resigned from president Chiluba’s cabinet? He complained about the corruption which he attributed to one minister, the late Michael Chilufya Sata. During the same Chiluba’s tenure, another minister was known to have gone with a suitcase to withdraw millions of Kwacha from the Bank of Zambia – it was quite unprecedented! It is during this period that brown envelopes were born and came to prominence. This was the genesis of corruption by the clique in the MMD. Lest we forget; when Chiluba’s third term project failed, president Chiluba in an attempt to cleanse MMD, had to ask for Levy Mwanawasa who was soundly asleep at his home in Olympia Park, Lusaka. Mwanwasa was woken up, brought to State House in the middle of the night and offered the presidency. Some clique members were by-passed as they were soiled in corruption. Mwanawa’s presidency brought sanity in government. Unfortunately, he passed on in August 2008. Mwanawasa’s vice Rupiah Banda was elected to finish his term. Unfortunately, the Baobab NAPSA’s land saga erupted and is still in the courts of law – some clique members were at the center of it! Unfortunately, there’s no closure on this matter yet. We are waiting for names to be unveiled.

Enter PF, from 2011 to 2021, the period that the party misruled Zambia. It was chaotic and was defined/characterised as a clique of shameless plunderers/looters and tenderprenuers. These were born and mercilessly vandalised the economy and governance until they were shown the door in August 2021. The PF government’s misdeeds have been a subject of controversy and are well documented. The verdict is that the corruption was on an industrial scale. Imagine party workers drawing salaries from Zesco! The full extent of economic damage caused by Lungu’s government is yet to be determined. When all is done and said, then we shall know the full extent of damage that the country suffered due to institutionalised corruption.

Why do PF spin doctors, sympathizers and defenders deliberately miss the real issue? Why do they criticise and twist HH’s statement of the CLIQUE? Wasn’t it a statement of fact? Why whip the regional and tribal emotions? Wasn’t there corruption in the successive governments? Please PF own up and render a meaningful and genuine apology; return the loot. Zambians are genuine Christians and very forgiving. HH has had a good start so far, if he continues on this trajectory, he will certainly overshadow Lungu and those attempting to glorify and justify PF’s legacy. Isn’t it too early to fault HH even before the 100-day honey moon is yet over? Time will certainly tell.