Kalaba desperate to remain relevant in politics – Newa

HARRY Kalaba is now acting desperate to remain relevant, says former Copperbelt Democratic Party chairman Moses Newa.

He says it is shocking that a party president can claim not to know that his party officials are resigning from the DP.

Three weeks ago Newa resigned and joined the UPND saying, “we can’t afford to be in a party of confusion that conspicuously wants to work with PF”.

But this was received with a sharp reaction from Copperbelt DP youth chairman Richard Musa who said Newa did not resign but was expelled.

“Mr Newa was expelled from DP in June this year because of his activities that he involved himself in,” charged Musa.

But in an interview with The Mast, Newa accused Musa of being used by party president, Kalaba.

“In the first place, even letters are there that I resigned in June and I also told our president Mr Harry Kalaba that my resignation will be kept silent. Then later, the party dissolved all the structures on the Copperbelt. Now in what capacity is Musa speaking because there are no structured officials in positions on the Copperbelt? This is the confusion that I talked about when I joined the UPND on that day,” Newa said. “I want to challenge the party if they don’t have my resignation letter. It was done in silence. That was more professional. But for them to now use people to paint me black, it is very unfortunate. That is the problem that this party has. President Harry Kalaba is now acting more desperate to remain relevant in the political journey.”

He wondered what sort of money he had misappropriated when he was never given any money for campaigns from the party.

“People should learn to be grateful. I have never received any money from the DP for any activities. At one point, they sent a K700 which I rejected and told the treasurer Mr [Justin] Nkonge to use that money for other activities. I personally hosted the party here at my house,” Newa said. “This conference Hall, you see here is the one that I used for DP activities. When Mr Kalaba comes (came) to the Copperbelt I used my personal resources to host him, provide meals right here. This party has never given me any money! Ask them if they gave me any money.”

He said it was painful for people to accuse him of abusing party money when he never received any.

Newa said the DP would not grow with the kind of politics of desperation.

“I am not the first one to resign. There was our Copperbelt premiere who resigned, other officials have resigned,” said Newa. “The question is why are people resigning? So does this mean that Mr Kalaba is not aware of all those resigning? Then what sort of a president or leader of a party is he, that he can’t account for his leaders? This is the confusion in DP.”