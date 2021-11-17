Mending broken promises and shattered dreams: new policies to reboot graduate employability in Zambia

[By Professor Kazhila Chinsembu, PhD]

Higher education serves multiple functions in society. It marinates students in expert insights, reflective ideas, and creative thinking. Higher education brings multiple advantages to individuals. It is also an important building block for the wealth of nations. To reduce the role of higher education solely to graduate employment would be a tragedy of missing the point.

However, whether we like it or not, the purpose of higher education has radically changed over the years. The new world economic order has galvanised a shift in the purpose of higher education. It has placed a special premium on transferable skills and competencies as the most central outcomes of higher education. Today, a principal function of higher education is the employability of graduates. Sadly, many graduates are unemployed and under-employed, and the promise of a better life is no more than a false start.

There is increasing pressure on universities to churn out employable graduates. The growing anger about graduate unemployment is so palpable that governments should consider it a ticking socio-economic time bomb. If it is not well diffused, youth unemployment may ignite devastating youth-quakes in the country. Youth unemployment may also trumpet the opposition’s allusions of empty promises of the new dawn.

Graduate employability is so critical that it cannot be relegated to spillover and trickle-down benefits from market forces. To reboot graduate employability requires specific and targeted policy alignment between tertiary education and the labour market, because, at any rate, higher education is not opposite to graduate employment. In fact, the two agencies should feed into each other. Corporate synergy between tertiary education and graduate employment should help our country reap the economic benefits of increased investments into public university education.

A few years ago, my daughter went to study for her Masters in Law in commercial and corporate law at the University of Cape Town (UCT). Although it was very costly, we were comforted in the knowledge that the employability of UCT graduates was at 98 per cent. Indeed, before she could even complete her studies, she was hired as a manager in a law firm specialised in immigration. How does UCT reposition its programmes to make its graduates attractive to employers? What can universities in Zambia learn from UCT? How can we transform university education in Zambia in order to make graduates employable?

To finance university education, be it from family, private sector or public resources, is very expensive. In Africa, attending university can no longer be reduced to the social functions of schooling. Therefore, we all have a legitimate duty to extrapolate the importance of opportunity, jobs and rewards that ensue from the degrees that graduates earn. The fourth and fifth industrial revolutions bring a completely new variable to this new economic order and relationship between higher education and employment. Therefore, new educational reforms in Zambia should clearly delineate what attributes and transferable skills employers are looking for in our graduates.

Two pressing questions come to mind. What is the employability agenda of our universities in Zambia? What educational approaches and careers are most suitable in the wake of growing uncertainty for university graduates in the job market?

Understandably, where you study and what you study is critical for employers. Many young people make poor decisions about where to study and what to study. Others hardly know the market conditions and requirements of what they would like to study. While career counselling and parental guidance are critical guideposts that can help students make informed decisions, universities must have specific programmes for mentoring students about the future world of work.

Graduate employability is dependent on a diverse range of skills, attributes, and measures such as networks, professional identity, and active citizenship. Apart from personal attributes such as self-management, career building skills and life-long career management, employers also place emphasis on communication, leadership, problem solving, teamwork, entrepreneurship, technology, and informational skills. But contention still exists about what exactly constitutes employability, and which specific attributes promote graduate employability.

Identifying the needs of the labour market should be the goal of any institution that provides higher education and training. Still, it is impossible to hone all employability skills in the classroom because employers are not involved in the delivery of university courses, and academics rarely teach employability skills. Since a good job may be tied to a good university education, universities should explore the positional advantages and opportunities that they could unlock for their graduates. Universities in Zambia should therefore transform their curricula by including work-integrated learning, now a key strategy for advancing graduate employability.

Unfortunately, many degree programmes are outmoded and irrelevant to the specific needs of employers. Our universities do not consistently conduct curriculum reviews and programme viability audits. Universities do not provide mentorship, internships, reflective learning, and work-integrated learning. Consequently, our graduates are not job-ready. It is quite embarrassing that the curricula and pedagogy in public universities are so archaic that graduate employability is a consolation prize, almost peripheral to the strategic aims of degree programmes.

To reform, universities should have community engagement teaching and learning. This will help universities appreciate the daily practical challenges in the communities. Community service learning can help universities conduct problem-mapping studies. It will become the mirror through which a university can view new opportunities for job-targeted degree programming and student internships. Each academic department in the university should have a board of studies that includes potential employers. Such employers should provide student internships and on-the-job-training.

Graduate employment outcomes are generally poor in Zambia because our universities have made a pathetic attempt at providing pre-employment transition services. Unsurprisingly, many university graduates cannot write their curriculum vitae and job applications in a correct manner. Entrepreneurship education is also lacking in most Zambian universities. Worse still, our universities have no clue on employment needs in the future of work. The robots are coming. Yet, because they are still stuck in the past, our universities will fail to prepare students to outcompete robots, automation, new technologies and artificial intelligence in the workplace of the future.

The stampede for jobs fundamentally challenges our understanding of and value for higher education. At the same time, the quest for marketable qualifications exposes an inherent tension, if not a contradiction, in the relationship between higher education and graduate employment, on one hand, and graduate unemployment and social inequality, on the other. For many, graduate employability remains a broken promise and a shattered dream. Given the high cost of higher education, many poor families and poor university students find it extremely difficult to get ahead. They lack a competitive edge. It is within this socioeconomic milieu of poverty that we cannot overstate the role of government in helping this disempowered segment of our population.

Graduate employability is a complex calculus. It is not straightforward. However, we can compute a graduate employability score using several indicators including academic reputation of the university, academic staff to student ratio, citations per academic staff, ratio of international academic staff, ratio of international students, and employer reputation. Many of our graduates are unemployable because they study at universities with poor and tattered reputations. It is difficult to get employed if one is a graduate of the unranked and unknown University of Kacholola.

It is also hard to get hired if you graduate from a university that is closed year in and year out because of student and staff protests. Obviously, the academic reputation of a university becomes dented when students have no toilet facilities in their hostels. The self-esteem of students is degraded as they hassle with security guards whenever they try to answer the call of nature in the nearest shopping mall. Such students fail to rediscover their confidence during job interviews.

In Zambia, the quality of university teaching and learning is poor and this is evidenced by the high numbers of students in relation to lecturers. Due to overcrowding of students – even in tutorials – teaching and learning are ineffective. As a parent of a UCT graduate, for example, my daughter informed me that professors at UCT rarely cancelled lectures. If they were to miss a lecture, they found replacements. During the fees-must-fall protests, UCT shifted lectures for my daughter’s class to a posh hotel. Guest lecturers came from as far as The Hague. The quality of teaching and learning at UCT is ranked number one in Africa. Thus, a UCT graduate can get a job anywhere in the world.

Further, lack of cutting-edge research facilities, poor citations of academic staff, low h-index, low i10-index, low numbers of international academic staff and students reflect very poorly on graduate employability in Zambia. Overall, we must improve these critical organisational determinants if we are to increase the outcomes of graduate employability in Zambia. Unfortunately, over the years, these indicators have worsened, and this has contributed to poor graduate employability outcomes in our country.

What is the correct menu and suite of incentives that can link higher education to graduate employment in Zambia? To answer this question, we have to understand that there is a growing gap between skills that universities teach to students and skills that employers expect from graduates. To narrow this skills gap, we recommend that universities in Zambia set up the Zambia Higher Education Employer Barometer (ZHEEB).

The ZHEEB shall be an independent agency that shall provide leading-edge research insights into the needs and perceptions of graduate recruiters from large multinationals to small companies across a range of formal and informal sectors. The ZHEEB shall pinpoint graduate soft and hard skills highly valued by employers. It shall also measure employer satisfaction ratings on how far graduates demonstrate these capabilities. Universities can transform and reform their academic programming based on the insights and results of the ZHEEB.

Universities lack statistics that track graduate outcomes and success. In response, we recommend, as a matter of urgency, the setting up of the Zambia Employers and Higher Education Collaboration Council (ZEHECC). This interactive platform shall narrow the skills gap and increase graduate employability by cross-feeding and cross-pollinating data between employers and universities. The goal of ZEHECC shall be to create interoperability, to connect plus enable universities and employers to communicate and exchange usable ideas and data. ZEHECC shall be a functional ecosystem that allows employment and tertiary education agencies have access to all data needed to produce graduates that are job ready. ZHEEB can be part of ZEHECC.

Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA) should stop charging fees to unemployed graduates that seek to validate their qualifications because, quite frankly, many unemployed graduates cannot afford these exorbitant fees. Scrapping ZAQA fees will increase the probability of graduate employment. It is also bizarre for a vice-chancellor of a public university to be insistent on collecting examination fees from poor students when he is less concerned about the employability of the same students upon graduation.

To mend broken promises and shattered dreams of unemployed graduates, and reboot public university education toward graduate employment, the Minister of Education should discard public university management officials deemed incompetent by staff and students, because the way public universities are managed, or mismanaged, is the most important foundational element that impacts graduate employability in Zambia. Reforming the public university toward graduate employment will fail if there is no buy-in from internal and external stakeholders. It is in collegiality as in transformative university leadership that the question of graduate employability in Zambia shall be settled.

*Views in this article are personal opinions of Professor Chinsembu and do not represent the views of the University of Namibia where he works as Full Professor.

Chinsembu is Full Professor of Molecular Biology and Drug Discovery at the University of Namibia; Advisor to Founding President of UPND, late Anderson Mazoka; former Lecturer at UNZA, and former Publicity Secretary of UNZALARU; former Researcher at the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology, Nairobi, Kenya.