The 2022 budget: an analysis of the proposed changes to income taxation

[By Kennedy Munyandi]

On 29 October 2021, the Minister of Finance and National Planning presented the 2022 national budget to the National Assembly.

The budget intends to raise K77.8 billion in tax revenue (16.7 per cent of GDP), of which K42.2 billion is expected to comprise income taxation (i.e. company tax, PAY-AS-YOU-EARN, withholding taxes and other). To achieve this, a number of changes to the tax system have been proposed. This article seeks to provide an analysis of some of the proposed changes to income taxation, which if approved, will come into effect as of 1 January 2022.

Proposal to increase the personal income tax exempt threshold to K4,500: the Minister explained that “in order to cushion the rise in the cost of living, I propose to increase the exempt threshold for Pay-As-You-Earn to K4,500 from K4,000 and adjust income tax bands. This means that we are putting K600 million in the hands of our employees”. (Par. 194, P.45, Budget Speech).

The upward adjustment of the exempt threshold is quite substantial, especially when you consider that the local currency is stronger. At the time the K4,000 threshold became effective in January 2021, the exchange rate stood at about K21 to a United States Dollar (USD). That is, the exempt threshold was equivalent to about USD 190. Assuming the current exchange rate of about K17/dollar holds until (and beyond) 1 January 2022 when the new tax table kicks, the exempt threshold of K4,500 will be equivalent to about USD 265. Therefore, in real terms or purchasing power, the increase in the threshold is about 40 per cent. This is significant!

However, in as much as the adjustment itself is significant, I am of the view that the threshold is still very low. I tend to agree with the proposal made by Mr Sean Tembo in his alternative national budget that the exempt should be pegged to the food basket amount as computed by the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection, which currently stands at K8,500. As I understand it, this is the minimal monthly cost of living for a family of five. Under the proposed regime, a person that earns this minimum cost of living (i.e. K8,5000) will part away with roughly K1,904 in taxes (and take home K6,596). An individual who earns a monthly income of K8,500 is essentially poor and the President has repeatedly said that you cannot share or distribute poverty. But yet the personal income tax bands we have had and are proposing attempt to do just that – distribute poverty.

A further weakness in the design of our personal income tax bands is that the focus of the policy framers always seems to be PAY-AS-YOU-EARN. This is evident also from the minister’s statement as cited above. But personal income tax bands cover more than employment income. In our case, the tax table applies to every income-earning individual except those who might fall under turnover or presumptive tax. With such a high tax burden, a low-income earner will not only struggle to fend for his family but cannot be in a position to grow his business. This goes against government policy of promoting small businesses.

Proposal to re-introduce the deductibility of mineral royalty tax: The minister proposed the re-introduction of the deductibility of mineral royalty tax for corporate income tax purposes in order “to attract investment and boost production in the mining sector”.

This is a welcome proposal. As stakeholders have often indicated, the non-deductibility of mineral royalty resulted in undesired double taxation on the income of mining companies. But I dare further argue that the treatment went against the general principles of income taxation in that revenue expenditure is usually tax deductible. One test as to whether an expense is revenue in nature is that it is recurring, which is clearly the case with mineral royalty payments. Another test is the expense results in the acquisition of an enduring benefit. In one Indian tax case involving mineral royalty payment, the judge put it this way: “The, royalty payment by the assessee in the present case was not a direct payment for securing an enduring advantage; it had relation to the raw material to be obtained. No material had been placed on the record to show that any part of the royalty must, in view of the circumstances of the case, be treated as premium and be referable to the acquisition of the mining lease”. [Gotan Lime Syndicate vs Commissioner of Income Tax, 1966 59 ITR 718].

In light of the above, I would suggest that the upcoming 2022 Income Tax Amendment Act should not include a provision to the effect that “mineral royalty is deductible”. Instead, the law should be quiet and let the tax treatment be determined under the general deduction rule of Section 29 of the Income Tax Act. Thus, if for example in future an investor negotiates with government to be exempted from mineral royalty in exchange for a one-off royalty payment, there would be ground for a taxman to argue that this expenditure would not be tax deductible as it results in the acquisition of a long-lasting benefit.

Proposal to exempt businesses manufacturing ceramic products for a 2-year period: the Minister has proposed to suspend company tax for businesses manufacturing ceramic products for the charge years 2022 and 2023 in order “to promote the manufacturing of ceramic products” and also to “facilitate entry of new players into this industry”.

The expectation that a two-year exemption period would “facilitate entry of new players” is superficial. No major manufacturing business can enter a new market and be expected to make a profit within two years of operation and thereby be able to enjoy this preferential treatment. In this respect, the measure is therefore unlikely to meet its intended policy objective.

Proposal to reduce the standard Corporate Income Tax rate to 30 per cent: the minister has proposed that the standard corporate income tax (CIT) rate be reduced from 35 per cent to 30 per cent, but that “the top marginal tax rate for telecommunication companies will be maintained at 40 per cent”.

The proposed reduction in the standard CIT rate is certainly a welcome development. In my previously articles I advocated for a gradual reduction so as to bring the CIT rate in line with what is prevailing both in the region and globally. But I am rather surprised that the minister has proposed that the tax regime applicable to the telecommunications sector be left unchanged. I had hoped that the threshold at which the marginal rate kicks in would be increased. As a matter of fact, in one of my articles I went further by arguing that the current tax regime on telecoms could be unconstitutional. At the very least, the minister could have reduced the marginal rate from 40 per cent to 35 per cent, so as to achieve some semblance of fairness.

Proposal to extend the preferential treatment of the tourism sector for another year: the minister has proposed to extend the 15 per cent CIT rate applicable on income earned by hotels and lodges on accommodation and food services to 31st December, 2022 from 31st December, 2021. I think the challenge of most players in the tourism sector is that they are operating at a loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For a business that is in a loss-situation, an income tax exemption serves no purpose at all.

Proposal to introduce a 20 per cent withholding tax on reinsurance premium ceded to foreign reinsurers: in order “to support the growth of local reinsurance”, the minister has proposed to introduce a 20 per cent withholding tax on reinsurance placed with reinsurers not licensed in Zambia.

While the proposed withholding tax rate is high enough to act as a deterrent, I think the major challenge of this policy will have to do with internal capacity. It is in the interest of government that all businesses have adequate insurance cover. The question, therefore, is: do we have strong local reinsurance companies that can reinsure the assets of some major businesses such as mining companies? Or do we want to penalise even when local capacity is lacking?

Proposal to grant tax incentives to qualifying investors in economic zones and industrial parks: in order “to revamp and remodel the economic zones and make the incentives more targeted”, the minister has proposed to:- (i) introduce a zero per cent tax for a period of 10 years from first year of commencement of works in a multi-facility economic zone (MFEZ) or industrial park on dividends declared by companies operating in these economic zones; and (ii) introduce zero percent tax for a period of 10 years from first year of commencement of works in an MFEZ or industrial park on profits made on exports by companies operating in these economic zones; for years 11 to 13 only 50 per cent of profits should be taxed; and 75 per cent of profits for years 14 and 15.

This proposed tax incentives regime has a number of weaknesses, but let me point out only one. A tax policy that intends “to drive the industrialisation agenda” or to attract investment should not exempt dividends from taxation especially if profits already enjoy preferential treatment. Granting a tax exemption on dividends encourages the distribution of earnings and this works against the intended objective of attracting and retaining capital so it can be re-invested. Therefore, and to the contrary, dividend distribution should be discouraged and there are various tax measures that can be put in place to effect this. Weren’t the lessons that we learnt a decade or so ago where companies left the country at the expiry of the tax incentives period not enough? If dividends weren’t exempted, the earnings and/or asset distribution at the time of closure or liquidation would have been taxable and thereby ensuring that the country was not left empty handed.

The author is the proprietor of Munyandi InterTax Advisory Xervices (MiTAX), an international and domestic tax law specialist firm. Email: infomitax21@gmail.com, WhatsApp: +260 76 2 03 1514 or Facebook www.facebook.com/MiTAX2021.