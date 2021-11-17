U-17 GEARS UP FOR REGION 5

THE Under-17 national team has intensified preparations for the Region 5 Games, the Maseru 2020, which runs from November 30 to December 9.

In an interview with The Mast Sport, Under-17 coach George Chilufya said there was a lot of competition in the team as all the players were fighting for a place.

Zambia, who were runners up at the COSAFA Under-17 12 months ago, are drawn in the three-team Group C at the Region 5 games and open their campaign against Malawi on December 1.

They will then take on the Seychelles three days later, with the top team in each pool advancing to the next stage along with the best-placed runner-up.

“It’s very exciting, this is a combination of the graduates from the under-15 that went to Croatia and the still eligible Under-17 players from the team that qualified to the canceled Morocco Africa Cup of nations,’’ he said. ‘’And we have new faces and we have quite a big number; and after that All Stars vs The Rest game we had picked about six players and we are still accessing them. The competition is there; everyone is fighting for their positions and that is making it even more interesting.”

He added that the primary objective of the team was to develop players and impart them with the spirit of winning.

“This level of players, our primary objective is to develop these boys. And these are just boys who are just developing and at the same time we are trying to work on their minds and mental strength and the winning mentality. But we are more concerned with their progress and their development, but we need to impart that winning mentality in them,” said Chilufya. “We have given everyone an equal opportunity; we have a team already. We are almost two weeks before the tournament and we now have the picture and after a few friendly games, I think we should be able to come up with a final team.”

Chilufya has included the top scorer at last year’s COSAFA Men’s Under-17 Championship, Joseph Sabobo Banda who is also the team captain.

The 15-year-old has already been called up to the senior men’s national side, and will be the dangerman in coach Chilufya’s squad.

Banda says his personal target remains the same as of last year.

“There is competition in the team, everyone is really pushing and working hard and you can see the efforts. You can’t see who is new and who has been there already, we are all looking the same and pushing hard,” said Banda. “From the time we started training, everyone is putting in 100 per cent performance. My personal target remains the same with the one I went with in South Africa and became the top scorer; it’s the same target I have when we go for the Region 5.”