We should find a way to remove $21m fuel subsidy, says Mvula

MIDLANDS Zam-Mal Petroleum Oils Limited chief executive officer Charles Mvula says the Ministry of Energy should engage stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the US $21 million subsidy.

Recently, finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said the government spends $21 million per month to subsidise the price of fuel at the pump.

Dr Musokotwane said going forward the country has to make a choice whether or not to remove the subsidy so that the money can be spent on other needy areas.

But Mvula, in an interview, said the fuel subsidy should be removed.

“The Ministry of Energy should meet stakeholders and chat about the way forward. The stakeholders could have other options that can help address this issue,” he said. “This is a lot of money and we should find a way of removing it. I expected stakeholders and multinationals to come on board and ensure that they help the government address this issue.”

Mvula said if the fuel subsidy is removed, the money can be used to build schools and hospitals.

“I would like to appeal to the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance and the bankers to sit down and address this issue. As Midlands, we are already on the move. We are talking to our colleagues to see how we can bring in cheap fuel,” he said. “Let’s learn to be patriotic and see how we can partner with the government on various matters such as this one.”

Mvula said his company would soon put-up mobile filling stations across the country.

“These filing stations will be dotted across the country. These filling stations will not be put in town. As the new dawn government says, we should take development to the rural areas,” he said. “I have been to chief Simwatachela in Kalomo district and I have also talked to other chiefs about this development and they have welcomed the idea.”

And Midlands operations manager Alexander Lungu said the company is willing to partner with the government and bring in cheaper fuel.

Lungu said the company would continue engaging the Ministry of Energy and other partners on fuel matters.