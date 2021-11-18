Chipata council to demolish structures close to Lutembwe Dam

CHIPATA City Council is next week expected to swing into action to demolish structures built near Lutembwe Dam, the main source of water under the Eastern Water and Sanitation Company.

The illegal building activities made the dam dry up in 2015 thereby causing panic to the water provider.

But despite being issued with stop orders, the squatters have remained defiant.

Speaking when he visited the affected dam with officers from EWSC and the council on Monday, Eastern Province minister Peter Phiri said illegality cannot be allowed to continue.

“I have seen the beacons and some people are bypassing the beacons and build inside the restricted area. We cannot allow that. There is enough land where they can go and build their houses but not in protected areas. Even in forests, we are not encouraging people to encroach forests because there is climate change,” Phiri said.

He urged the local authority to be proactive by stopping people to build structures in restricted areas.

“The law is the law. No one is above the law. You have our protection. If it is right, you have to do it and we are going to support you and no one is going to come to me and complain because they are building on an illegal property,” said Phiri.

EWSC technical director December Banda said the company had difficulties to provide water to its clients when the dam dried up in 2015.

“This dam dried up completely in 2015, so people in Chipata never had water. We had to go to a nearby farmer asking him to release his water so that we could at least provide water to the people. So, we have already seen the danger, if we don’t stop these people who are building structures then the dam may dry up in the next few years,” said Banda.

Chipata City Council town clerk Wisdom Bwalya said the local authority would demolish the structures soon.

“So, we will move in by next week. We’ll have those structures down so that we protect our water bodies,” said Bwalya.