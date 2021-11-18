DON’T DISCREDIT KAMANGA – ZILOLE

DIVISION ONE football side Muchinga Blue Eagles committee member Mathews Zilole says posterity will judge FAZ president Andrew Kamanga.

Zilole says it is unfortunate that there are some football fans who are still being used to discredit the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president.

Zilole has told The Mast Sport that it is disappointing so see people behind booing the FAZ president during the Zambia vs Mauritania game.

Fans expressed their displeasure at Chipolopolo’s poor string of results by subjecting Kamanga to constant booing on Saturday at the National Heroes during the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mauritania.

This was despite Zambia leading 4-0, thanks to a hattrick from Fashion Sakala and one from Patson Daka.

Booing rained down from the stands and directed at the VVIP section.

This was followed by the ‘Kamanga ayende (Kamanga must go)’ chants.

But Zilole said there was no logic in the fans’ act.

“It’s very disappointing that we still have people behind the booing of FAZ president Kamanga. The FAZ constitution mandates the president to be in the office in the next four years,” he said. “This is very unfortunate that some football fans were being used to discredit the president at Heroes Stadium. My able advice to all the fans is that let’s not be used by selfish individuals. How do you discredit the president when the team is winning? I thought all what everybody wanted are results which have started coming. There was no logical to that act.”

He added that Kamanga had laid down the foundation and results have started showing.

“Kamanga has laid down a good foundation and the results have already started coming. We need to keep the team together and definitely we will be a country to fear in Africa in terms of football,” Zilole added. “Let me also talk about the Kamanga plan. Amid the senior men national team woes, efforts have been made to put in corrective measures. We now have boys U-15 who went to Croatia, U-17, U-20 and U-23 national teams, plus the girls U-17 and U-20. So, the future is secured after a realisation that transition was overlooked after winning both AfCON 2012 and 2017, and U-20 AfCON.”

Zilole said under Kamanga’s leadership, Zambian football has been decentralised.

“FAZ under the leadership of Andrew Kamanga have also decentralised football development to the provinces, which have now technical directors who report to the technical director at Football House. The FAZ strategy is dual focused; firstly, the commercial wing that shall be run through the Zambian Premier League which is run by the CEO to overlook the top three leagues: men’s super division, men’s national division 1 and the newly launched national women’s league,” said Zilole. “Secondly, the developmental side to be run by FAZ to run 8 national teams (including futsal) not forgetting that FAZ have secured partnerships with UEFA, Croatia FA, Moroccan FA, and imminently Polish FA. With all this and other things coming, prosperity will judge Andrew Kamanga.”