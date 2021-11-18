Kabwata MP dies in car crash

UPNDn Kabwata member of parliament Levy Mkandawire has died after a speeding BMW bashed his Toyota IST right at his gate.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said he is waiting for the report.

Kabwata information and publicity secretary Jane Banda issued a notice following Mkandawire’s demise in the ‘accident’.

“It is with a heavy heart that Kabwata Constituency announces the death of Kabwata Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) after being bashed by a car at his house,” reads the notice by Banda.