Kasama magistrate sends man to jail for 2 years for masturbating

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

THE Kasama Magistrates’ Court has jailed a 38-year-old ex-convict of Nakonde in Muchinga Province to two years with hard labour for masturbating in front of Kasama Girls Secondary School pupils while showing off his manhood.

The court identified the former prisoner as Patrick Simwanza of James village in Nakonde district.

When the matter came up for written facts and sentencing on Tuesday, the court heard that on November 8 this year, Simwanza stood up on top of an anthill outside the school perimeter wall and started cat calling the girls who were inside the school premises through hand gestures so that they could have a glance at his manhood which he was holding in his hands.

The girls were shocked to see what Simwanza was doing as he was busy masturbating but they ignored his “foolish cat calls” by rushing to inform the school authority and security guards about the bizarre occurrence.

After the school authority and the security guards got wind of the news, they ran after Simwanza whom they managed to apprehend and took him to Kasama Central Police station where he was detained.

Simwanza, in mitigation, pleaded with the court to exercise maximum leniency on him stating that he had just finished serving a jail term recently for unknown offence.

Magistrate Joe Samboko said he heard the mitigation and slapped on him the two-year sentence with hard labour.

Magistrate Samboko said such cases could not go unpunished to deter others from committing a similar offence.

Siwmwanza was charged with the offence of indecent show off of his manhood and he is serving his prison sentence at Kasama’s Milima Correctional Facility.