Nipano Tuli: should Edgar Lungu hold on to the PF presidency?

One would expect that after the severe whipping that Edgar Chagwa Lungu endured in the 2021 elections, he would act fairly and reasonably to completely retire from active politics. But no. He still wants to continue causing confusion in his political party. To make it very clear, Edgar Lungu is a damaged brand. And in fact, he, of all the other factors, is the main reason why the Patriotic Front party lost the elections in August. In the crucial constituencies, Edgar Chagwa Lungu underperformed when compared to his parliamentary candidates. Imagine the irony that Edgar Lungu even underperformed Bowman Lusambo in Kabushi and Malanji in Kwacha, Kitwe. There can only be one reasonable conclusion: the PF’s chances to hold on to power were greatly hampered by the Edgar Lungu candidacy.

We have seen that President Lungu’s daughter is quite outspoken these days in Parliament and is offering excellent advice to the ruling UPND. In addition, her slim fit dresses are dazzling each time she appears at the High Court. We need to advise her to try and speak to her father to reconsider his decision to run again. The people of Zambia have already spoken again about the Chagwa brand. It will not be brought back, and the best thing that the party can do is to move on from here and find a new leader. If Edgar Lungu insists on staying as PF president, he will damage even the little gravitas that the PF has as the party is likely to disintegrate into several factions.

Already, it is not far fetched to see that Given Lubinda is emerging with his own faction, and Chishimba Kambwili already has his own. If Edgar Lungu stays, he will also have his own faction. And such disintegration will continue to hurt the Patriotic Front and any prospects of ever bouncing back to power.

What is so tricky about relinquishing power entirely and leaving the political party while everyone at least is clapping for you? Why should it take confusion and kavundula for these losing presidents to completely let go? In 1991, Kenneth Kaunda “retired”, only to try and make a come back. UNIP has never healed from the schism that KK’s attempted return created.

The same thing happened to the MMD. After the elections, Bo RB “retired”. And quickly enough, Nevers Mumba was elected MMD leader. But for some reason best known to the former presidents – they always want to “come” again. And so, not long after Mumba became party president, kavundula got thrown into the MMD. To date, the MMD has never recovered, and it is not likely to recover. The latest nail in the coffin is when the MMD decided to enter into an alliance with the ruling UPND. This is a code word for the death of a party. And the reason for its death cannot be far removed from its past president, who pulled a belela retirement.

Fast forward to 2021 – after the shock loss by 1 million votes, Bo Lungu claimed that he was “retiring” and even started to encourage his party to search for another leader. As an indication of his willingness to leave politics, he even went as far as anointing a new vice-president. Not the running mate he lost the election with – but the new one: Given Lubinda. Fast forward 4 weeks later, we understand that Lungu is still interested in running in 2026. Well, as it is appropriately put, the party and its members still want him to run. And so what will he do? He will try to anoint a puppet and seat-warmer.

The best thing that should happen to the PF is to call for an urgent national convention so that presidential hopefuls can freely run and compete. So far, we understand that the front runners are Emmanuel Mwamba, Chishimba Kambwili, and Brian Mundubile. It is my hope that Bashi Tasila will, for the last time, listen to our advice and altogether resign now. Belala retirements cannot do.

Dr Elias Munshya can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com