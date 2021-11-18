Politicians’ tribal trump card unfair – Hakoola

THE Continental Leadership Research Institute says it is unfair that some politicians are working hard to bring disunity in Zambia by using a tribal trump card.

Over the past month, some PF officials have been arrested by police for crimes ranging from arson, assault to attempted murder.

In response to that, the PF rank and file is seeking sympathy from Zambians by alleging that the UPND government is targeting those arrested because of their tribe.

The PF and its president, Edgar Lungu, massively lost the August 12 polls, to the UPND.

Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) executive director Mundia Paul Hakoola, in an interview, said it is very concerning that some politicians have resorted to “reckless talk” of crying victim of tribalism, as a way of shielding themselves from facing the law.

“As an Institute, we believe it is very important that at this particular time we guard the peace that we have maintained as a country. It is not fair for politicians to bring disunity in the country by saying what whatever they want to say,” Hakoola said. “As an Institute that is research-based, we know for a fact that the cabinet that we had under Edgar Lungu had people predominantly from two regions. That is a notorious fact!”

He added that: “even when you look at the permanent secretaries that were there, they were dominantly from two regions.”

“Even when you look at the heads of parastatals, they are dominated by people from a few regions. It’s only this time that we have had a Cabinet that is reflective of different ethnic groupings in this country,” he said. “It is not fair for people to start using innuendos of ethnic cleansing when they are supposed to look at the facts of what is on the ground.”

Hakoola pointed out that the CLRI would want to see responsibility from politicians, unlike the playing out penchant to utter divisive, tribally coated statements.

“Those tribal statements do not take into account how the children will react. The Institute is highly disappointed with the kind of talk that is coming out,” noted Hakoola. “We believe that there should be sobriety in the way we are going to address issues. It is also important that we take a leaf from Rwanda that has legislated issues of tribal talk…”