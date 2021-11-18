Russia ready to assist Zambia in forestry management – Yudin

THE Russian government says it is available to assist Zambia improve its forestry management.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on green economy minister Collins Nzovu, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Zambia, Dmitry Yudin assured the minister of Russia’s continued support to Zambia.

He said Russia was available to assist Zambia improve its forestry management.

On training of personnel, Yudin said once the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment submits the formal request through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Embassy would convey the request to Moscow.

He expressed optimism that the Russian Federation would be willing to consider extending scholarships in the areas of specialisation that the ministry wants.

Yudin said the Russian government was committed to continue providing scholarships to Zambians every year, and contribute to the country’s sustainable development.

On energy, Yudin indicated that Russia had technology for production of clean energy, and could collaborate and extend to Zambia.

And Nzovu noted the vast expertise that Russia had in various sectors including forestry, agriculture and education.

“Our government is committed to fostering stronger relationship with the Russian Federation including in the areas of climate change, environmental protection and management, and green technologies to enhance economic development thereby uplifting the livelihoods of the citizens,” Nzovu said.

He said it would be helpful for Russia, with its wide expertise in forestry management and being the country with the world’s largest forest area, to share knowledge with Zambia.

Nzovu said Russian expertise would help Zambia improve its forestry management.

He also said there was need to have generation of different types of energy, instead of heavy dependence on hydropower, to avert regular problems that Zambia faces in generation and supply of hydroelectricity in light of climatic changes that cause frequent droughts.

Nzovu also explained that considering the recent creation of the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, there was need to provide specialised training for the personnel.

He appealed to the Russian Federation to extend scholarships to the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.

