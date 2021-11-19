CDF is not an MP’s money – HH

OUR COVID-19 vaccination rate is very low, notes President Hakainde Hichilema.

And President Hichilema says with the enhanced Constituency Development Fund (CDF) his government will not see mothers give birth under a tree.

He stressed that CDF is not a member of parliament’s money adding that the K25.7 million allocation, must be used properly.

“Don’t be consumption oriented. This is people’s money,” President Hichilema said.

Opening of the joint 65th Local Government Association of Zambia annual conference and 18th AMICAALL

General Assembly at Government Complex yesterday, President Hichilema said the issue of no vaccines available is not an issue now as he urged leaders to take the vaccines to the people.

He said the 65th Local Government Association of Zambia annual Conference and 18th AMICAALL General Assembly cannot be more timely than now when the fourth wage of the Coronavirus pandemic is looming on the horizon.

President Hichilema said the government has been able to mobilise, re-launch and put more energy around the COVID-19 vaccinations.

“You are leaders here. Leaders not just in the councils, the municipalities and city where you operate but leaders in the communities, councillors you live in communities, so it’s important that you take this message to communities that we ought to vaccinate,” he said. “We should vaccinate. I think the superstitions around vaccinations will not save lives. If you check in the First World they are even attending football games in stadiums. They have reopened the stadiums because they have had higher vaccination taking place. Our vaccination rate is still low.”

President Hichilema recalled that when the country had a vaccination programme five weeks ago, the vaccination numbers was only three per cent of the country’s population.

He said the country needs to gravitate towards 70 per cent to reach the appropriate head immunity.

“We are far from there. By five weeks down the road, remember this three per cent was achieved over a year’s vaccinations and once there was a change of government, the relaunch of the vaccinations we have now taken the national numbers percentage to seven per cent which means we have done four per cent in five weeks more than the three per cent that was done in one year. We can do more,” he said. “We can do more and we should do more.”

President Hichilema warned the local authorities not to be the new problem in their localities when he was trying to fight corruption in Lusaka.

“We are fighting corruption in Lusaka, you have heard, I said we are taking money from Lusaka to the people. Now when we bring money to you, don’t be the new problem there,” he warned.

President Hichilema assured the councillors that the central government would support the local government in ensuring effective implementing of their policies.

He said central government was empty without local government hence his administration’s first budget took a bold decision to dramatically shift resources from the centre, which is superficial, to

native management areas.

“Under our colleagues who have left government, CDF was a paltry K1.6 million. How would you support economic activities in your local areas with K1.6 million? What would you do with it? Which project would you start and complete in K1.6 million, very little? So dramatically we took a decision that to walk the talk local government is important,” he said. “The homes people live in, the fields that they plough are important. They feed the cities. We decided that within a very difficult treasury environment, limited headroom, if I may say, with limited resources as you know the economy was run down from six, seven per cent to minus, within that challenge we decided to reallocate the resources available to us, take our consumption expenditure and allocate more resources to you – in your communities to K25.7 million per year.”

He said allocating K25.7 million of CDF per year was not a mistake but a deliberate move.

President Hichilema said the increment was only the beginning.

He said as one who comes from a business world, there was no large business that did not start as a micro and small industry.

“There is no successful central government without local government. So why should central government consume most of the resources when change starts at a local government level? So ladies and gentlemen, we are walking the talk. I want you to understand me, understand us, as you go back home, at the end of this meeting you ought to have a different thought processes in your mind, in your head and engage other colleagues that you will be traveling back home with,” he urged. “What did HH say there? What did he mean? What does that mean to our daily activities in your councils?”

He said the local authority has been given resources to support local decision making.

President Hichilema said the local authority was now going to assume more responsibilities and more accountability.

He said local leaders know where strategic projects are needed even better than the Minister of Local Government.

“If there was only one borehole to be sunk in a ward, you know better where that borehole should go. If there was only one clinic to be built in that ward, you now…let me raise the bar, I dare say that going forward we should not see anyone, any child in your jurisdictions who is sitting on a floor in a classroom,” he said. “I dare boldly here standing saying soon I will be the uninvited guest, without even warning you, appear at your school in your locality.”

President Hichilema said because the local leaders live with the people, they know where, for instance, the first set of desks should go, borehole and maternity ward must be constructed.

“When you see HH going New York and the UN General Assembly, I am not just presenting a speech. This is a small issue in my brain, it’s a small issue. I am there to look for opportunities for your ward, for your council. When you see me go to Scotland, to Glasgow for the COP26, it’s not just the speech you watch me give for five, 10 minutes. How can value sit in 10 minutes? What is important to me and my small delegation is the side meetings there. Side meetings for example that allowed us in those few days we were there to sign a one-billion-pound arrangement, deal, to fund support green energy,” he said. “…there are more funds sitting there. I saw them, I am going for them.”

President Hichilema said in a couple of years from now, there should be no clinic, school and market with a pitlatrine because there must be flushable toilets.

He said rural areas would soon become attractive because of the UPND government’s policies.

President Hichilema said his government was in a hurry to change the quality of lives of people across the country.

He said his government’s vision is nothing if it’s not a shared vision with the local authority.

“But who is going to do that, to implement that? It’s yourselves. The decisions you make, supported by finances that are coming your way. Use the finances prudently. Don’t be consumption oriented. If you don’t implement these policies, if you don’t use the money properly, our vision means nothing. The support from our cooperation partners means nothing. It means we are wasting UN money, we are wasting Germany money, we are wasting US citizens money, we are wasting Swedish money. I refuse to waste anyone’s money as a President of this country,” President Hichilema said.

He also warned those seeking leadership in the Local Government Association of Zambia that governance is sought to serve the people.

He said leadership is not sought to take opportunities and positions away from the people but to serve them.

“Seek leadership, councillor, mayor, chairperson, MP, and President to give to the people. If each one of us leaders elected in business are there to create a job for someone else in the way we behave, in what we do, our councils will be viable and when our councils are viable, central government will be viable. This economy will rebound and we can deliver health services, we can work together to fight Covid, work together to fight climate change to deliver the 1.5 degrees centigrade limitations to global warming. Everything we can do,” said President Hichilema.