Neutral host network: the technology and architecture

[By Conrad Simatimbe]

Two weeks ago, I wrote an article where I proposed that Zambia needs to adopt a Neutral Host Model in order to bring down the cost of internet in the country.

In that article we discussed factors that influence the cost of internet and went further to suggest potential solutions to the high cost of internet. The best solution of all that were proposed is the use of Neutral Host Model at national level. The use of Neutral Host Networks is a modern model and relatively new concept for enterprises. This is a third-party owned cellular network that provides wholesale digital communication solutions to communications service providers such as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). Neutral Host Networks have inherent capacity to increase service coverage by way of investing in scalable and resilient network infrastructure such as base stations, fibre optics and edge devices.

In this write-up, we explore the technology and architecture behind the Neutral Host Network model. From the definition, a neutral host allows for third parties to leverage on the existing networks. Both public and private firms such as Mobile Network Operators and Managed Service Providers (MSP) can actively and profitably be involved in running the Neutral Host Networks. The Neutral Host Networks can be deployed in various hybrid configurations. The most common configurations are Spectrum-Based neutral hosts and Multi-Operator Small Cell host networks.

The Spectrum-Based neutral hosts offer the options to have a dedicated space and to share with others. This type of network leases out to other network operators in small bandwidth sizes. In the Multi-Operator Small Cell as a Service (SCaaS) configuration, the neutral host architecture does not have dedicated space but only shared bandwidth spaces. The Multi-Operator Small Cell is achieved by using a small network of cells and sharing the backend service. In networks that have baseband units with virtualisation capabilities, a single cell can be used to support multiple network operators and frequencies. The Neutral Host Network model is well effective in areas where high speed transmission of data is required.

As most countries adopt the 5G network platforms and the increased use of Internet of Things (IoT) in industries and day to day lives, it is increasingly becoming inevitable to adopt the Neutral Host Network model. The Neutral Host Network model is still expensive especially for developing countries. The Neutral Host Network model technology is still new, and prices are expected to start coming down as more countries begin to deploy it. In my view, the implementation of 5G networks in many countries will encourage the adoption of this model.

In conclusion, I would like to submit that the Neutral Host Network model is the technology for the present and future. It is imperative that we begin to adopt such technologies in both public and private school, city councils (recreation facilities), transport and all other areas that require fast communication systems. These can be achieved through Public-Private Partnership arrangements in view of the high cost of hardware and implementation.

The author is a seasoned Computer Communications Engineer with vast experience in ICT policing, strategic planning and execution.

For comments contact: syakalima@gmail.com, WhatsApp: +260 966 520000.