‘PF have realised HH is a weak President’

Kawimbe Chanda says the stance taken by the new dawn government on the fight against corruption has given the PF confidence to rant and make unreasonable moves.
“ACC has just been yapping on corruption but on the ground nothing. So, the PF have realised that Hakainde Hichilema is a weak President who is giving them room to roam around, flexing their muscles,” he says.
Chanda charges that if the PF had won the election, it would have been a different story because President Hichilema and his lieutenants would have been arrested for unjustified reasons.
He stresses that people voted the UPND on a promise that President Hichilema would fight corruption and make people who stole from the government treasury to account for their crimes.
“But it is the corrupt who are suing the government institutions. No wonder Bowman Lusambo was mocking HH that he regrets being in State House. HH and the UPND while in opposition made a lot of allegations on corruption which was happening in the Patriotic Front government and promised to arrest the perpetrators. But it’s now four months and nothing is happening. Is it because of the meeting that President Hakainde Hichilema had with Edgar Lungu at Rupiah Banda’s house?” wonders Chanda. “When people were clapping for RB, I did not. I had a feeling that the meeting was not for the benefit of the Zambian people but for Edgar and the PF, because it was not necessary for RB to call for a dialogue meeting after a successful election and Edgar had already conceded defeat. That dialogue meeting was supposed to happen when HH was in Mukobeko Maximum Prison for a cooked-up treason charge. But RB was quiet. It had to take the Commonwealth to intervene. Edgar Lungu blocked Mutembo Nchito’s appeal against Rupiah Banda’s acquittal. We also don’t know how Henry Banda’s cases came to an end. So, was it a payback? Is it why the clique of thieves is not being arrested? Is it the reason government has been reluctant to strip off Edgar’s immunity? This is why corruption can never end in Zambia and criminals will always go scot-free. If he continues to be a Mr nice guy, then him and his party should start packing their bags because 2026 won’t be easy.”
Samuel Johnson observed that, “Men more frequently require to be reminded than informed.”
It’s encouraging that youths are still keeping Hakainde on his toes. They’re not content with just ushering him into power. They’re demanding realisation of his pledges – execution of those promises. It seems the country – nation – has now awoken.
As Mark Twain once encouraged, “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves it.”
Corruption of yesteryears and today’s must be fought aggressively without leaving a sense of doubt in our citizens. Only then can we move on a positive path as a country. Failure to do so, will breed laziness and more crime.
Today, there’s a sense of apprehension – worry – among our citizens at the rate evil or injustices of the past is being investigated or pursued. And we can only understand. People don’t want to see a repeat of failure. Zambia has been on this road before.
And Carl Sagan warned that, “One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”
While Theodore Roosevelt said, “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else. …Here is your country. Cherish these natural wonders, cherish the natural resources, cherish the history and romance as a sacred heritage, for your children and your children’s children. Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of its beauty, its riches or its romance.”
In short, citizens’ concern like that of Kawimbe should not discourage Hakainde but motivate him to carry forward his programmes but with a sense of urgency. The country needs to heal and justice is the better anti-dote to all the ills of the past!
Barack Obama reminds that, “in the fleeting time we have on this Earth, what matters is not wealth, or status, or power, or fame, but rather how well we have loved and what small part we have played in making the lives of other people better.”
Surely, corruption in PF was rampant and profoundly annoying. One would expect that four months down the lane, the State would have secured one or two convictions. The nation is tired of statements from investigative wings about who they have interviewed and for what. What is needed now are results of those purported interviews of perceived suspects.
We also wish to warn Hakainde that if he had cut any personal deals of forgiving plunderers, Zambians will not forgive him – it will cause his downfall. He is now our Head of State who should act only in national interest. Yes, he can forgive all those who offended him at personal level, but certainly not at national level. After all, punishing criminals is also part of uniting and rebuilding the country. He should not make a mistake of going silent on these issues, otherwise he will suffer an embarrassing electoral defeat. Let him learn from Rupiah Banda and Edgar Lungu’s humiliating electoral defeats. The nation is watching!
