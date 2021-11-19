Ratify corrupt-free Malila – Kambwili

CHISHIMBA Kambwili says President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointment of Supreme Court judge Mumba Malila as the country’s Chief Justice is an “excellent decision”.

In an interview, Kambwili said the Judiciary would never be the same with Dr Malila as its head and he urged members of parliament to go ahead and ratify his appointment.

“That appointment is an excellent appointment,” Kambwili said.

He said when the PF, under Michael Sata wanted an attorney general, Dr Malila’s name popped up as one individual who was straightforward and professional.

He said as Attorney General, Dr Malila gave sound legal advice to the government, which was never disputed because it was strong on the law.

Kambwili said the Judiciary would not be the same with Dr Malila as its head.

He said he was a victim of a manipulated Judiciary which saw him being sent to prison over an offence he “did not commit”.

Kambwili said he blamed the late chief justice Irene Mambilima for allowing a magistrate against whom he raised a bribery complaint to continue presiding over his case and eventually sending him to prison.

He said such behaviour would not be tolerated under Dr Malila.

“That’s why I am saying it’s an excellent decision,” Kambwili said.

He described Dr Malila as an individual of sober character and that one could go round bars in Lusaka but would never find Justice Malila anywhere.

“But some judges, you will enter this bar you will find them there, you go to this bar you will find them and it is very easy to corrupt such judges but not with Malila,” Kambwili said. “Justice Malila is an excellent lawyer. He is an excellent individual, very professional and one who cannot be interfered with.”

He said he would not condemn every decision and actions of the UPND and President Hichilema.

He said he would call a spade a spade and not a big spoon.

Kambwili said one other good decision of the UPND was increasing budgetary allocation to the Constituency Development Fund which speaks to decentralisation.

He said he does not understand why the PF regime did not implement devolution of functions to the local level so that people get involved in governance issues.

“I have called the UPND budget brought-in-dead in the sense that borrowing US $4 billion in one financial year to finance consumption is a bad decision. But I praise them over CDF and Mumba Malila,” said Kambwili.