The opposition stand to benefit if the UPND govt performs well, says DP

EASTERN Province Democratic Party chairperson Danton Ndlobvu says the opposition stand to benefit if the UPND government performs well.

In an interview, Ndlobvu called on investigative wings to seriously investigate how bags of fertiliser became underweight.

He called on government leaders to play their roles diligently for the voter’s benefit.

Ndlobvu further called on the new district commissioners to play a smart game and ensure people enjoy the fruits of their votes.

“When the current government performs, it benefits us all. Whether you are in opposition or from the ruling party, you benefit. So let the people perform and let the people that voted enjoy,” he said. “All these that have been appointed as DCs must understand that their appointments came from someone who was elected by the people, so the performance of the DCs should reflect the policies and promises made by the President because people didn’t go to vote for the DCs, they went to vote for the President who has made the appointment. Autimately, we expect DCs to be there to perform for the people,” Ndlobvu said. “The other thing is that there is a bit of unfairness in the distribution of CDF because a K25.7 million given to a less developed place like Chasefu is almost nothing because some areas need more projects like dams, roads, boreholes which if you compare with already developed constituencies like Chipata, [they] don’t match. I suggest that the less developed should be given more.”

Meanwhile, Ndlobvu urged the New Dawn government to get rid of political cadres taking part in the distribution of Farmer Input Support Programme and the Social Cash Transfer.

He said if anyone was to help, they must be those that were not politically inclined.

“We also call for the complete removal of cadres managing Social Cash Transfer. This must be managed by well-defined processes,” he said.

However, in some districts, the appointment of some districts commissioners have been received with mixed feelings because the government has come up with some individuals that haven’t laboured for anything in the party.