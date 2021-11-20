2022 national budget has set out roadmap for economic rebound – Gondwe

INDO -ZAMBIA Bank chairman Michael Gondwe says the transformative nature of the 2022 national budget has set out the roadmap for economic rebound, clearly.

During a bilateral meeting held at the Ministry of Finance Headquarters in Lusaka, Dr Gondwe, who is also a former Governor of the Bank of Zambia and former president of the Nairobi (Kenya) based PTA-Bank (a COMESA investment), acknowledged the country’s economic challenges.

He pledged the readiness of Indo-Zambia’s Joint Venture Partners, board, management and staff, to collaborate with the government and ensure that the bank aligned its strategy the priorities set in the 2022 National Budget, “while delivering value to stakeholders.”

“We, thus, humbly recommend that steps be taken to urgently interrogate and assess the current capacity of the nation’s financial sector to adequately resonate with the requirements of the budget,” he said.

And finance and national planning minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said Indo-Zambia Bank was one of the greatest government investment stories because the institution had been growing and positing profits consistently, for many years.

“We want other government investments to emulate you by expanding strategically and making profits so that we could meet our job-creation and social sector expenditure needs,” Dr Musokotwane told Dr Gondwe, who was accompanied by the Bank’s managing director Kowdichah Shashidar and general manager Godwin Ngoma.

He applauded the bank’s governance structure and added that their modus-operandi had been an effective instrument in the enabling institution to favourably compete in the financial market.

Dr Musokotwane explained to the Indo-Zambia delegation that the government was in a hurry to deal with constraints to private sector investment and growth in order to elevate the economy to higher levels of growth and prosperity.

According to the ministry, in the last five years, Indo-Zambia Bank had paid over K235 million in dividends (through IDC), and K1 billion in taxes.

It stated that the Industrial Development Corporation, on behalf of the government, holds 40 per cent shares in Indo-Zambia Bank while the remaining 60 per cent shares are held by three Indian Banks, namely Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Central Bank of India; with 20 per cent each.

Dr Musokotwane, who was accompanied by Accountant General Kennedy Musonda and director (investments and debt management) Gregory Chomba, seized the opportunity to request Indo-Zambia Bank and other key players in the economy to initiate international investment promotion programmes to help market the country’s investment prospects to the global community.

He listed the key areas of focus as export-oriented agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, mineral-value-addition, and tourism, among others.

He assured the Indo-Zambia delegation of the government’s open door-policy in engagement with both local and international investors.

And Shashidar outlined the performance of the bank over the last five years.

He said the bank posted a 340 per cent growth in total assets from K2.9 billion in 2016 to K10 billion in 2020; 301 per cent growth rate in the total business from K3.08 billion to K9.27 billion; 163 per cent growth in the Bank’s total equity from K0.70 billion to K1.14 billion.

Shashidar said over the same period, the operating profit of the bank had grown by 360 per cent from K129 million to K465 million.

He said net profit had grown by 253 per cent from K83 million to K210 million.