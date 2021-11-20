Finally HH slots PSs in

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has finally appointed permanent secretaries for line ministries and provinces.

He has also appointed more State House staff in portfolios of special assistant for policy compliance, special assistant for legal, as well as economic advisor.

Those appointed are:

Margaret Bwanga (Public Service Management Division at Cabinet Office),

Ndiwa Mutelo (Office of the Vice-President), Chembo Mbula (foreign affairs – administration),

Isabelle Lemba (foreign affairs – technical services), Josephs Akafumba (home affairs – administration) Dickson Matembo (home affairs – technical services), Wisdom Bwalya (local government), Dr George Magwende (health – administration),

Professor Lackson Kasonka (health – technical services),

Noriana Muneku (education – administration),

Joel Kamoko (education – technical services),

Dr Brilliant Habeenzu (technology),

Perpetual Mpande Chalwe (commerce),

Dr Anna Songolo (fisheries),

Dr Sakwiba Musiwa (mines),

Fracenca Zyambo (energy).

Joe Kalusa (water),

Delphine Chabu (lands),

Mwenya Kayela Bwalya (justice – legislative drafting),

Darko Chilufya (community development),

Boniface Chaabila Nalishuwa (labour),

Kangwa Chileshe (youth and sport),

Fredrick Mwalusaka, (transport), Yvonne Mpundu (small and media enterprises),

Kennedy Kalunga (information), and Green Mbozi (griculture).

And President Hichilema has appointed provincial permanent secretaries and deputies as follows:

Miler Mwanakapwe (Central) to be deputised by a Chitambala; Benard Mpundu (Northern) with Paul Thole as his deputy; Beauty Undi Phiri (Eastern), Mighty Mumba (Luapula) with Roy Mwansa as deputy; a Kasongo (Copperbelt) with a Kamenga as deputy; Captain Davison Mulenga (Muchinga); a Colonel Katambi (North-Western) with Naomi Tetamashimba as deputy; Naamani Moonze (Southern) with Yolanta Mutyambe as deputy, and Robert Kamalata as Lusaka deputy permanent secretary.

At State House, President Hichilema has appointed Christopher Mundia as special Assistant for Legal and Political, Joseph Lungu as special assistant for policy compliance, Dr Pamela Mambwe Nakamba as economic advisor, Percy Chinyama as national coordinator for Smart Zambia, and Lynn Habanji as commissioner of lands.