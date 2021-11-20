I AM NOT SHAKEN…will appeal seat nullification – Lusambo

THE Ndola High Court has nullified the election of Kabushi Constituency PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo.

Lusaka High Court judge Edward Musona sitting in Ndola ruled that the name “bulldozer” instilled fear in the UPND not to campaign freely.

In this matter, UPND losing candidate Bernard Kanengo petitioned the election of Lusambo in the Ndola High Court.

Judge Musona noted that Lusambo did not disassociate himself from his militia group known as ‘the Nato Forces’, which was attacking the electorates.

“I am satisfied that the respondent had knowledge of violence and his alibi regarding the violence episodes which were challenged by the petitioner,” judge Musona said.

Judge Musona dismissed Lusambo’s alibi that he was not around Ndola when allegations that he was bribing choir members were made.

“I have no doubt that the witnesses saw the respondent. The alibi raised is destitute of merit. I have upheld all allegations except for false publication, that he stormed a radio [station] while Kanengo was appearing and the allegations that he caused violence in Toka ward,” he said.

Judge Musona said Kanengo’s democratic right was thwarted by corruption, violence committed by the bulldozer and his ‘Nato forces’.

“I declare the election of Lusambo null and void,” ruled judge Musona.

But speaking to journalists after his seat was nullified, Lusambo said he would remain strong and determined.

He also said he would file an appeal after he studies the judgment.

“There was (sic) a lot of grey areas in the judgment and almost immediately we are pushing in a notice of appeal. I have been a politician for quite some time, so I am not moved or shaken. I will remain a politician and continue facing each…” said Lusambo.

And Kanengo said justice had been done to the people of Kabushi.