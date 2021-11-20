Misinformation, disinformation and hate speech have reached alarming levels in Zambia – Panos

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Kabwe]

PANOS Institute Southern Africa says misinformation, disinformation and hate speech have reached alarming levels in the country.

Executive director Vusumuzi Sifile said this must not be allowed to continue.

In the period leading to the August 12, 2021 general elections, UNDP Zambia through the Democracy Strengthening in Zambia (DSZ) project, in partnership with the Brussels-based European Commission-UNDP Joint Task Force on Electoral Assistance (JTF), Panos, and media partners developed and deployed a technology solution – iVerify Zambia – to identify and counter misinformation, disinformation and hate speech.

The system, which also received support from the UNDP Chief Digital Office, has been fully functional since July 2021, under the aegis of Panos.

During an after-action review meeting of the iVerify Zambia on Wednesday, Sifile said it was not possible for one entity to implement the programme and challenged all stakeholders to participate and sieve the information consumed.

He observed that perpetrators of disinformation were far much ahead of stakeholders as they use technology to evaluate the trend of information peddled in various platforms on the internet.

Sifile urged people to take personal responsibility to verify information.

“Misinformation, disinformation and hate speech threaten the very values that define us as a nation. We must all play a part in tackling them. Every individual, every entity has a role to play. It is not just for the media, Panos, UNDP or statutory agencies. The scourge has reached alarming levels, threatening livelihoods and disturbing citizens’ participation in democratic development processes,” said Sifile.

“We encourage every individual to take personal responsibility in fighting this vice. A starting point is not to forward what you have not verified, do not forward anything that you are not sure about. We also encourage our media colleagues to strengthen their verification of content they churn out. There is no journalism without verification. Journalists must intensify content verification and hate speech to prevent misinformation, disinformation and hate speech from coming through media platforms.”

And United Nations Development Programme Democracy Strengthening in Zambia project manager Takawira Musavengana said most readers of information, especially on social media, do not have time to verify information, a situation putting them at risk of making decisions based on rumors.

Musavengana said misinformation had the potential to cause chaos in the country.

He said the project had the potential to grow and be implemented in other parts of the world.