Akafumba a much needed tonic in rehabilitation of ruined home affairs ministry – Moyo

JOSEPHS Akafumba is the much-needed tonic in the rehabilitation of the ruined image of home affairs whose staffing especially in the police service is largely questionable, says a feminist Joseph Moyo.

Commenting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointment of Akafumba as home affairs permanent secretary in-charge of administration, Moyo who is the founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) said he also hoped to see many deserving women brought to the fore.

“We have faith he (Akafumba) will be a much-needed tonic in the rehabilitation of the ruined image of home affairs especially in the police service where staffing is largely questionable,” he said. “His acceptance to become a permanent secretary while coming from a successful legal practice and other enterprises is an act of true service and sacrifice to the nation.”

He added that Akafumba has, “accepted to serve the nation and not self because what he has been doing is more rewarding financially than being a civil servant”.

“It’s more of a sacrifice considering that he comes as one who was behind the successes of the UPND-Alliance in winning the last elections as a leader of the NDC. It would then have been more befitting and fashionable for him to expect a ministerial position which to many they would view as more pomp and limelight,” Moyo added. “But instead, he has chosen to work behind the scenes to bring sanity in the Ministry of Home Affairs [and Internal Security] in as far as administration is concerned.”

He said politicians never want to be behind the scenes, adding that they want the front roll seat where it is easy to self-market.

“As TAWF, we believe that poor or unqualified human resource is a recipe for failure in the government leading to a failure to serve women and girls. We also believe he can ensure the interest of women in the Zambia Police Service are considered such as decent housing and the abuses women face,” said Moyo. “His decision should also help us as a nation to understand that going in government can be done for only the purpose of service and service alone. You can leave your comfort and choose the discomfort of civil service not for personal gains, but for the gains of your nation. We see this in the United States where you have very rich and successful businessmen and women serving as mayors, only to give back to their country.”