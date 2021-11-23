I wanted to resign because of insults, testifies ACC officer

I WANTED to resign if that it is what it means to fight corruption to see men I respect at work being undressed, said an investigations officer at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as she recounted how she was verbally abused by Amos Chanda’s sister in-law Ruth Nakaundi.

Lomtuzi Billy told chief resident magistrate Dominic Makalicha that she was dispirited and didn’t thoroughly search Nakaundi’s house which is one of the properties owned by Chanda due to the former’s conduct.

Makalicha said Nakaundi frustrated the process by taunting her and her colleagues and spitting carelessly in one of the rooms she was tasked to search.

This is in a matter where Chanda, a former special assistant to the president for press and public relations, his wife Mable Nakaundi and her sister Ruth are facing charges of using insulting language and obstruction.

In count one, it is alleged that Chanda on October 27, 2021 used insulting language on ACC officers Friday Tembo, William Chilufya, and Christopher Siwakwi in due execution of their duty by calling them “idiots” “you criminals” and other words to that effect, conduct likely to give provocation to the officers so as to cause them to break the peace and commit an offence.

The last count alleges that the three accused persons obstructed officers and delayed them from lawfully searching Chanda’s house at number 67 Elm Road, Woodlands, Lusaka.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, the matter is proceeding into trial as both the State and defence are ready.