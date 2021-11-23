Parliament mourns Mkandawire

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says late Kabwata UPND member of parliament Levy Mkandawire exhibited mature, non-partisan and social approachable character to parliamentary and national issues.

During the valedictory service at Parliament yesterday, Mutti said with immense value and contributions, Mkandawire’s name would truly go down in the history of Zambia as a true Statesman.

She encouraged the House to turn to God for strength and comfort and further implored Kabwata Constituency residents to continue mourning their departed member of parliament in unity and harmony.

“Mr Mkandawire served as a member of two parliamentary committees, namely the Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Committee on Media, Information and Communication Technologies. During his rather very short parliamentary career, you will agree with me that the late Honourable member’s contributions on the floor of the House as well as in the committees were candid and straightforward and in addition, I note from his maiden speech that he was a passionate representative who was surely looking forward to serve the people of Kabwata with dignity,” Mutti said.

She recalled that Mkandawire indicated that prior to his election, he conducted door-to-door campaigns which is a confirmation that the issues which he articulated and debated on the

floor of the House were a true reflection of his constituents’ submission.

Mutti said it was disheartening to lose a member of parliament shortly after the 13th National Assembly was constituted following the recent past general elections.

Mkandawire was put to rest at Lusaka’s Leopards Hill Memorial Park.