PF government neglected me, says chief Nkole

CHIEF Nkole of the Swaka-Lala speaking people in Kapiri Mposhi has charged that the Patriotic Front government neglected him.

Speaking when foreign affairs minister Stanley Kasongo Kakubo paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, Nkole lamented that his chiefdom has been facing numerous challenges that needed to be addressed by government.

He added that he constantly used to bring the said issues to the attention of those in authorities but his pleas used to fall on deaf ears.

Nkole explained that the house he is currently occupying at his palace is in dilapidated state.

He said he constantly used to tell PF officials and government ministers “about these challenges, but nothing has been done to renovate the house”.

Nkole, who mostly spoke in his native language, also said that the roads in his chiefdom were in a deplorable state while most bridges were collapsed.

He said the situation made it difficult for his subjects to transport farming inputs and their farm produce to and from central business district.

Nkole has since appealed to the UPND government, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, to address the challenges facing his chiefdom.

He disclosed that former president Edgar Lungu promised him a vehicle to reduce the mobility challenges he was facing when accessing medical facilities and interacting with his subjects.

Nkole also said Lungu had tasked Patriotic Front Kapiri Mposhi losing parliamentary candidate Crispin Siingwa to deliver the said vehicle but that this has not come to fruition.

He requested Kakubo to engage the PF to ensure they give him the vehicle they had promised him.

In response, Kakubo said the UPND government is committed to ensuring all chiefs across the country lead dignified lives.

And in an interview after holding a closed door meeting with Nkole, Kakubo, who is Kapiri Mposhi UPND member of parliament, said “these traditional leaders play a pivotal role in the governance of the country”.

He said the UPND administration has found it prudent to start improving the welfare of chiefs across the country, stressing that chiefs should be held in high esteem.

Kakubo said the deplorable roads in Nkole’s chiefdom would be worked on using the 2022 Constituency Development Fund.

He pledged to engage mobile service providers and the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority [ZICTA] to ensure mobile network is accessible in Nkole’s chiefdom.

“Firstly, on behalf of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, we came to get the views of the chief on how the 2022 CDF should be expended in his chiefdom and appreciate him and his subjects on the victory we recorded in this constituency. And after hearing and listening to His Royal Highness, chief Nkole; I can promise that we are going to use part of the 2022 Constituency Development Fund to work on some of the challenges that have been highlighted by the chief,” said Kakubo. “The new dawn government is very committed to ensuring that chiefs lead dignified lives.”