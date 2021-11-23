Put your political jerseys aside and become true civil servants, PF tells new DCs

SINDA district Patriotic Front secretary Best Mwanza has advised new districts commissioners to put their political jerseys aside and become true civil servants.

In an interview, Mwanza said despite them being political cadres, they should be professional in their conduct of public affairs.

He congratulated David Tembo, who contested as council chairperson in the previous general elections, for being appointed as the new district commissioner.

Mwanza said district commissioners should try by all means to be civil servants because their role is to serve the people.

“These DCs come from political party background and pretend to be civil servants but the fact of the matter is that they are cadres who happen to be loyal to the appointing authority. We beg them to behave like civil servants because that is a public office regardless of one’s political affiliation. We want them to put the political jersey aside and become civil servants,” he said.

Mwanza said the district expects Tembo to provide them with a good standard of work.

He said many health posts and clinics which were constructed by previous members of parliament have not been completed, forcing people to still walk long distances to seek medical help.

“So we would like to put an emphasis on DC to ensure these clinics become operational,” Mwanza advised.

He urged Patriotic Front members to remain united and see to it that they bounce back to power in 2026.

He claimed that the Patriotic Front remained the largest and strongest opposition in Zambia because people still trust it.

“Let’s remain united. We are the biggest opposition so far in Zambia. The possibility of bouncing back into power is very, very high depending on how the government of the day will perform. So let’s organise our party,” he said.

He said the confusion that some people think was in PF was not confusion but the exercise of democracy.

“As at now we are trying to practice our democratic rights. It’s not that we have internal wrangles but we are campaigning and at the end of the day we will rally behind the one who will be chosen to lead the party,” said Mwanza.