Chanje calls for punishing of fertiliser thieves

CHIEF Chanje of the Chewa people in Chipangali district says government should decisively deal with agricultural officers who are implicated in the theft of fertiliser.

In a statement, Chanje said he is not happy with some agriculture camp extension officers in Chipangali.

“We hear that some camp extension officers have been apprehended for being implicated in the theft of 160 bags of fertiliser. Last week, I complained that some cooperatives in places like Sisinje, Mbenjele were being told that there is no fertiliser at Mugubudu shed, here, so they were advised to check next week. It is sad to see that the officers who are supposed to help the people are implicated in such acts,” he said.

Chanje urged the government to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring all the culprits to book.

He said it was important for those who are entrusted with the responsibility of handling inputs to be genuine in their dealings.

Acting Eastern Province police commanding officer Davis Simwanza confirmed the arrest of some people in connection with the theft of fertiliser in Chipangali.

“A certain lady came through to report that some people dumped bags of fertiliser for custody at her place. Now when the people went and could not return quickly, she got concerned and she reported to police. The police followed up the matter and in the process apprehended some suspects and recovered the fertiliser. It is believed that the recovered inputs were sold to a Malawian who is at large,” he said.

Simwanza said investigations have continued.