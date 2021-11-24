FAZ winds up kit distribution in all provinces

THE lower league kit distribution exercise has been successfully concluded in Muchinga Province, with all the registered clubs receiving support from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

All the 66 clubs from the province have each received their five balls and a set of jerseys.

The province has 20 female teams and 46 men’s teams in all the divisions.

Muchinga Provincial FAZ chairman Collins Mukwala said the kit would greatly help clubs in the province.

“The kit distribution will go a long way for these clubs and as provincial chairman we are very grateful to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ). This has been a thing since 2017 and has really pushed the teams,” said Mukwala. “My appeal to the clubs is to guard the kit jealously, and make sure you use them well for the season. And I know the clubs are happy for receiving the kit. Going forward we will improve the kit distribution by adding another set of jerseys in a bid to improve football in Muchinga, we are building from scratch but we are moving at the right place.”

The province received 330 footballs and 66 sets of jerseys.

And speaking on behalf of the clubs, Tazara Mine Police Club secretary Monica Chanda thanked FAZ for the continued support to lower league teams.

Chanda said the kit distribution had helped most lower league teams in all the 10 provinces.

“We thank FAZ for this continued support, this is really helping clubs in the lower leagues and growing football at lower level,” said Chanda.

Northern Province last week also saw 60 clubs each receiving a set of jerseys and footballs as part of FAZ’s long term plan to support lower division clubs across the country.

The exercise is part of the FAZ implementation of its 10-year strategic plan that has grassroot football at the core.

All the provinces have received their allocation of kit as part of the Andrew Kamanga-led executive’s commitment to growing grassroot football.

The kit distribution exercise has been going on from 2017 for lower division clubs.

Recently, FAZ rolled out uniforms for referees across the country as part of the wider commitment to improve the game.