UPND govt will be a one-term party in office – Chishimba

THE nauseous culture of appointing political party stooges to be controlling officers of ministries and spending agencies must be condemned by all, says Saviour Chishimba.

He says Zambians must prepare for more hardships starting from next year adding that the UPND government would be a one-termer.

In a statement following President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointment of permanent secretaries, their deputies and State House aides, Chishimba, the United Progressive People leader, charged that the act was “the mother of corruption, hegemonism and systematic annihilation of others”.

“It’s the source is disunity. Zambians have been yearning for a government that would professionalise the civil service and security wings. Our nation has some of the most highly educated, talented, innovative, creative and experienced civil servants who have served our nation with integrity,” he said. “Clearly, these men and women deserve promotions and given the chance, resources and policy space, they can transform our republic.”

Chishimba said political party operatives have no clue on steering the civil service machinery.

He said recycled ones, too, have no clue on the many new systems that have been introduced in the civil service over the years.

“We take a leaf from the attached quote, ‘Public officers are the trustees and servants of the people who are at all times amenable to them’ in the Tennessee Governor’s office (taken during our study tour in USA, 2012). Public officers are our collective human assets irrespective of our political afflictions,” Chishimba said. “Thus, appoint politicians to policy positions and civil servants to public administrative positions.”

He said it’s now very clear that the UPND government was a one term party in office.

Chishimba said its common knowledge that the first 100 days in office always determine how any government would end.

“It’s like they were not ready to govern on day one. The people of Zambia must prepare for more hardships starting from 2022. After all, the ‘someone to blame’ rhetoric has become the new strategy to run away from taking responsibility,” said Chichimba.