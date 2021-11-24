We can eliminate violence against women and girls by 2030 – Guterres

UNITED Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says violence against women and girls continues to be the most pervasive and pressing human rights issue in the world today.

In a message to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, Guterres said it was both an abhorrent crime and a public health emergency, with far-reaching consequences for millions of women and girls in every corner of the globe.

“Across 13 countries, almost half of all women reported that they or a woman they know began to experience gender-based violence during the pandemic. Almost a quarter of women reported that household conflicts had become more frequent. A similar proportion said they felt less safe at home,” he said. “From the scars on the next generation to the weakening of the social fabric. We can draw a straight line between violence against women, civil oppression and violent conflict. From rape and sexual slavery used as tools of war, to the thread of misogyny that runs through violent extremism. But violence against women is not inevitable. The right policies and programmes bring results.”

Guterres said the latest figures from UN Women confirm that during the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of violence against women and girls had increased.

He called for comprehensive, long-term strategies that tackle the root causes of violence, protect the rights of women and girls, and promote strong and autonomous women’s rights movements.

“Last year, in partner countries, we saw a 22 per cent increase in prosecution of perpetrators. Eighty-four laws and policies were passed or strengthened. And more than 650,000 women and girls were able to access gender-based violence services, despite restrictions related to the pandemic,” said Guterres. “Change is possible. Now is the time to redouble our efforts so that together, we can eliminate violence against women and girls by 2030.”