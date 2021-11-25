ECZ can only conduct credible elections if it remains impartial, says Mutiti

[By Isaac Zulu in Kabwe]

The Electoral Commission of Zambia can only conduct credible elections if it remains impartial and non-partisan, says Ndiyoyi Mutiti.

Speaking when she opened the provincial post-election review meeting in Kabwe, commissioner Mutiti said the Electoral Commission of Zambia plays an essential role in upholding Zambia’s democratic tenets through the conduct of credible elections.

“To begin with, allow me to thank and congratulate all of you present here and all officials who were involved in the 2021 general elections. The Commission does not take lightly the commitment and hard work you all put in to ensure the success of elections,” she said. “Let me take this opportunity to remind you that our role is essential in upholding Zambia’s democratic tenets through the conduct of credible elections. This can only be achieved if we remain impartial and above all, non-partisan.”

Mutiti explained that the Commission is undertaking a comprehensive review of the 2021 general elections throughout the country with a view to draw lessons for the purposes of making improvements in future electoral processes.

“It is a practice of the Commission to conduct post-election reviews in order to draw lessons for the purposes of making improvements in the electoral process. The review invites submissions from officers involved in all aspects of the electoral process,” explained Mutiti. “This post-election review is an opportunity for us to collectively and individually take stock of our operations and performances in our various settings, portfolios and perspectives. It is therefore extremely important for each and every one of us in our respective roles to ensure utmost dedication and commitment to the task at hand. During this workshop, we will together, look back, analyse and learn from the events and processes as they were planned and implemented for the 2021 general election. I, therefore, urge you to be open and candid as you discuss the various issues and subjects. The Commission would also like to hear your recommendations as you are the people on the ground. Further, the information obtained from the reviews will be processed for input into a comprehensive 2021 General Election Report, which will be shared with various stakeholders.”