ECZ has failed us, it’s time to nullify it – Moyo

THE PF were a law unto themselves, says The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) president Joseph Moyo.

He is calling for “nullifying” the Electoral Commission of Zambia and recreating an “altogether new system which will never answer to a ruling party but the people of Zambia by honouring our law”.

Reflecting on the nullification of some parliamentary elections by the courts, Moyo said to the PF any election was war and not democracy.

“The Patriotic Front were a law unto themselves. It was what they wanted or nothing. They practiced the scorch the earth kind of politics of making everything around their fellow competitors, barren and unproductive including being ready to kill, maim and imprison perceived enemies,” he said. “To the PF, an election was war not democracy. They did as they pleased and lived with a different set of rules only good for them. ECZ knew of the tumour in the patient (UPND) who complained but the doctor (ECZ) chose to look the other way. Now the courts are the ones to be doctors to remove the tumour. We can’t be expected to rejoice over nullifications and praise our courts because this is a cost which will take away our unavailable resources if by-elections are held. The by-elections will take away from social services such as health. The by-elections shall rob the women and girls who can’t afford sanitary towels, all because of the ECZ which has brought us this far.”

Moyo added that the parliamentary seats whose elections have been nullified is a direct indictment on the PF and the ECZ.

“The petitioners who were at the time candidates raised alarms to the ECZ on various issues but the ECZ did nothing despite having powers vested in them as the electoral body all because the fellow wrongdoers were from the ruling party and the complainants were from the dreaded and hated UPND and its alliance partners,” he charged. “They cried and complained but ECZ looked the other way and allowed the PF candidates to flout election rules abetted by incumbency.”

Moyo said the continued nullification of some election results by the courts makes the ECZ first accused because the allegations which led to the petitions were committed in full view of the commission.

He said TAWF believes that, “it’s time to nullify ECZ itself and recreate an altogether new system which will never answer to a ruling party but the people of Zambia by honouring our law”.

“While the petitioners rejoice over getting justice, we have to trace back the steps and ask one question. How did we get here? The answer is we got here courtesy of ECZ and the PF. We are here because ECZ failed us,” Moyo said. “Issues they should have resolved they didn’t and chose the proverbial kick the cane down the road. The patient had tumour. They saw it. Did nothing. Now it’s costly to remove because it has spread. All our institutions became answerable to the governing party officials. They became personalised institutions. What a tragedy and travesty.”