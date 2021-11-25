WE WILL CATCH UP, SAYS NUMBA

DEFENDING champions Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba says his side is not worried about teams above them in the standings on the MTN Super League table.

The Ndola side has had a rollercoaster ride to their title defence in the new season and they find themselves in eighth position on the standings

with 15 points after 10 games.

This is a very unfamiliar territory, going by their financial prowess and quality of players recruited in the last transfer window.

Zesco’s recent slump could largely be attributed to the aging stars that have been the fulcrum of the team’s successes.

The likes of Winston Kalengo, John Ching’andu and Jesse Were who have been imperious for the club in the past, are no longer sharp as they have been, leaving Numba with a tough task of replenishing the squad with young blood while at the same time having to cope with the demand for results from management and supporters.

But the coach is not giving up despite leaders Green Buffaloes on 28 points showing no signs of dropping the guard, saying “we know our

strengths’’.

“We are not too worried about other teams’ positions on the league table because we know our strengthens. All we need is to continue working hard and pushing for maximum points. We will soon be within the reach of other teams who are ahead of us,” he said after the weekend’s 1-1 draw in the Ndola derby against Forest Rangers.

He has however noted that the striking force is no longer as sharp as it should be, which has resulted into a poor conversion rate.

“I agree that our conversion rate has been low, but we will continue pushing and sharpening our forwards,” added Numba.

Zesco’s next fixture is another derby against Buildcon at the weekend before travelling to Kabwe three days later to take on Prison

Leopards.