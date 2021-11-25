What is servant leadership?

IN his sermon during the feast of Christ the King and the silver jubilee for Chipata Diocese treasurer, Fr Bernard Makadani Zulu at St Atanazio Parish in Chipata on Sunday, Fr Gabriel Msipu, said if leadership was truly meant to serve the people there could be no fighting for it.
“If it’s true that leadership is meant to serve the people, to suffer for the people, there could be no fighting for leadership. We saw during the elections, the people who wanted to be leaders. Are you sure that all of them had the same reasons of serving us well and help improve our livelihoods? For me, I don’t think all of them had good intentions. Others, that was going to be the way of enriching themselves so that they could amass wealth without thinking of the people. The leadership of Jesus Christ does not support such type of leadership,” said Fr Msipu. “It is clear that some people are in leadership positions to serve themselves. Instead of serving the people, we serve ourselves as leaders and this is the reason why we become very happy when people address us as boss or bwana. For me, I don’t agree to such words like boss or bwana. Others when they are not addressed like that, they start victimising their subordinates. These days, people talk about servant leadership. We hear this from our President. My prayer is that even him and his followers in government are going to be our servants. Leadership is about serving other people. Leadership problems start when leaders cease to be selfless. Most of the times, leaders by virtue of their positions, become selfish. A leader should put the love of other people above self. If leaders become selfish, that’s the beginning of problems. Again, some leaders enrich themselves without minding the challenges that people that they lead face. Sometimes, some leaders are never satisfied with what they have.”
As the priest has observed, “If it’s true that leadership is meant to serve the people, to suffer for the people, there could be no fighting for leadership.” Today we see people jostling for public office with a serious obsession – a strange passion. You wonder the motivation. Why would you invest so much energy, material resources and going to the extent of employing winning at all costs measures if your intention is to serve the people? How can you be a true servant of the people after such? How can a leader who assumes office through violence, fraud and other electoral malpractices be a vessel for the hopes and aspirations – prayers – of millions of people? Can such a leader or leadership even look back at the poor in society? Certainly not. They are in it for themselves. And this is what we need to do away with. This is not leadership but treachery. But the greatest evil of our time is a leader who is not satisfied with what they have – be it power or material well-being. How many times have we seen or heard leaders committing themselves to servant leadership? Many are leaders who have betrayed their own lips to become nothing but demagogues – autocrats. But what is servant leadership? Why is it necessary – important. While servant leadership is a timeless concept, the phrase “servant leadership” was coined by Robert K. Greenleaf in The Servant as Leader, an essay that he first published in 1970. According Greenleaf, “The servant-leader is servant first… It begins with the natural feeling that one wants to serve, to serve first. Then conscious choice brings one to aspire to lead. That person is sharply different from one who is leader first, perhaps because of the need to assuage an unusual power drive or to acquire material possessions…The leader-first and the servant-first are two extreme types. Between them there are shadings and blends that are part of the infinite variety of human nature. The difference manifests itself in the care taken by the servant-first to make sure that other people’s highest priority needs are being served. The best test, and difficult to administer, is: Do those served grow as persons? Do they, while being served, become healthier, wiser, freer, more autonomous, more likely themselves to become servants? And, what is the effect on the least privileged in society? Will they benefit or at least not be further deprived? A servant-leader focuses primarily on the growth and well-being of people and the communities to which they belong. While traditional leadership generally involves the accumulation and exercise of power by one at the ‘top of the pyramid,’ servant leadership is different. The servant-leader shares power, puts the needs of others first and helps people develop and perform as highly as possible.”
IN his sermon during the feast of Christ the King and the silver jubilee for Chipata Diocese treasurer, Fr Bernard Makadani Zulu at St Atanazio Parish in Chipata on Sunday, Fr Gabriel Msipu, said if leadership was truly meant to serve the people there could be no fighting for it.
“If it’s true that leadership is meant to serve the people, to suffer for the people, there could be no fighting for leadership. We saw during the elections, the people who wanted to be leaders. Are you sure that all of them had the same reasons of serving us well and help improve our livelihoods? For me, I don’t think all of them had good intentions. Others, that was going to be the way of enriching themselves so that they could amass wealth without thinking of the people. The leadership of Jesus Christ does not support such type of leadership,” said Fr Msipu. “It is clear that some people are in leadership positions to serve themselves. Instead of serving the people, we serve ourselves as leaders and this is the reason why we become very happy when people address us as boss or bwana. For me, I don’t agree to such words like boss or bwana. Others when they are not addressed like that, they start victimising their subordinates. These days, people talk about servant leadership. We hear this from our President. My prayer is that even him and his followers in government are going to be our servants. Leadership is about serving other people. Leadership problems start when leaders cease to be selfless. Most of the times, leaders by virtue of their positions, become selfish. A leader should put the love of other people above self. If leaders become selfish, that’s the beginning of problems. Again, some leaders enrich themselves without minding the challenges that people that they lead face. Sometimes, some leaders are never satisfied with what they have.”
As the priest has observed, “If it’s true that leadership is meant to serve the people, to suffer for the people, there could be no fighting for leadership.” Today we see people jostling for public office with a serious obsession – a strange passion. You wonder the motivation. Why would you invest so much energy, material resources and going to the extent of employing winning at all costs measures if your intention is to serve the people? How can you be a true servant of the people after such? How can a leader who assumes office through violence, fraud and other electoral malpractices be a vessel for the hopes and aspirations – prayers – of millions of people? Can such a leader or leadership even look back at the poor in society? Certainly not. They are in it for themselves. And this is what we need to do away with. This is not leadership but treachery. But the greatest evil of our time is a leader who is not satisfied with what they have – be it power or material well-being. How many times have we seen or heard leaders committing themselves to servant leadership? Many are leaders who have betrayed their own lips to become nothing but demagogues – autocrats. But what is servant leadership? Why is it necessary – important. While servant leadership is a timeless concept, the phrase “servant leadership” was coined by Robert K. Greenleaf in The Servant as Leader, an essay that he first published in 1970. According Greenleaf, “The servant-leader is servant first… It begins with the natural feeling that one wants to serve, to serve first. Then conscious choice brings one to aspire to lead. That person is sharply different from one who is leader first, perhaps because of the need to assuage an unusual power drive or to acquire material possessions…The leader-first and the servant-first are two extreme types. Between them there are shadings and blends that are part of the infinite variety of human nature. The difference manifests itself in the care taken by the servant-first to make sure that other people’s highest priority needs are being served. The best test, and difficult to administer, is: Do those served grow as persons? Do they, while being served, become healthier, wiser, freer, more autonomous, more likely themselves to become servants? And, what is the effect on the least privileged in society? Will they benefit or at least not be further deprived? A servant-leader focuses primarily on the growth and well-being of people and the communities to which they belong. While traditional leadership generally involves the accumulation and exercise of power by one at the ‘top of the pyramid,’ servant leadership is different. The servant-leader shares power, puts the needs of others first and helps people develop and perform as highly as possible.”