Send ‘presidential auditors’ and DCs to prevent CDF waste

[By Austin Mbozi]

I propose two amendments to Constituency Development Fund (CDF) laws: first, district commissioners (DCs) to sit in CDF council meetings and report anything suspicious to the President. Second, the president to create a State House presidential auditors’ office whose auditors (after the DC reports suspicions) must rush to check that council’s books, contracts etc. This enables the President to stop or suspend any likely wasteful CDF. Zambia United Local Authorities Workers’ Union president Emmanuel Mwansa rightly suggested CDF law changes.

Let us have four points in mind. First, UPND is right to move money away from town ‘educated parasites’ to communities: (a) Even if village /poor people steal or waste it, at least it will reduce their poverty. Town parasites waste what they steal on luxury, b) it is easier to detect/arrest a village CDF thief than arresting town thieves helped by crook-supporting lawyers, (c) it will encourage migration from towns to rural areas where this money will make the most impact and (d) it will give MPs some tangible/real work, not the rubbish they do in parliament of only endorsing personal views of their respective party Presidents. Furthermore, (e), it will shun UPND ego-driven opportunists who want favours from President HH. They take the President personal. Even before he was elected, they were jealous of other people accessing him without their approval, began showing Kaiser Zulu type pomposity towards their own old friends and immediately he was elected they began claiming credit for the appointments the President made etc. Mwagunwa weelu (You are embarrassed)! Our clever president has removed the money from that State House and brought it to us in Namayani village where you left us. Warning: stay in your chi town. Don’t ‘swallow your saliva’ for our village CDF. My fellow villagers, let us dance ooli choolowe, nchibotu kuzyalwa Kubweengwa (Check YouTube for this song). Tyola Kasolo!

Second, you my fellow UPND supporters must stop that arrogance of calling opposition leaders ‘bitter’ when they warn that K25.7 million CDF might waste. Was President HH bitter when he criticised PF? No. Opposition leaders own that CDF money. This is why President HH is protecting their free expression. Leaders like Highvie Hamududu, Fred M’membe, Wynter Kabimba, Peter Sinkamba and Sean Tembo have achieved a lot in their private lives than many of us who voted UPND. They pay taxes more than us. So, it is their money, not ours, which the President has allocated to us as CDF. Mwandini ba opposition, watch and arrest us if we steal CDF.

Third, Africa’s professors like Ali Mazrui and Patrick Lumumba are misleading you that only your leaders are corrupt and incompetent. It is Chinua Achebe and Chika Onyeani (writer of Capitalist Nigger) who know that you blacks are to blame for your unproductive habits. Philosophers Plato (Greek) and John Stuart Mill (British) warned against mob rule: Amoral/incompetent citizens voting for amoral/incompetent politicians who share the loot with them. President HH seems not amoral/incompetent. But let us admit: many UPND cadres, boosted by former PF supporters, only voted for HH because PF denied them a share of the loot. This is why they wanted to loot market levies and, as President HH complained, they were clamouring for DMMU jobs.

Fourth, lets us admit that we Africans introduced CDF because we have failed to reform our corrupt and incompetent government political and civil service bureaucracies. We pretended to copy the British/American systems which expect an MP to merely make national laws, approve budgets and press the executive for accountability. But our MPs campaign like regional state governors, promising infrastructural development. And our people, believing such fallacy, vote out MPs even when it is the Executive. It’s the civil service that failed. So, MPs demand to control cash through the council.

Back to my proposals. The DC will not debate, vote or issue any instructions to council officials but simply observe and brief the President. Under current laws the President can’t know council happenings. MPs are not answerable to and cannot be fired by the President. Yet PF elected council officials were adopted by and will obey big PF thief-thugs while in council offices. Even some UPND MPs will personalise CDF. Around the 2006 elections villagers praised the then Katuba MP Jonas Shakafuswa distributing CDF funded footballs with his name written on, condemning me for reporting him to media. Current MP Mwabashika Nkulukusa seems decent, so far. But having spent his life in Lusaka, he does not know which of the chief’s representatives he nominated under the Local Government Act 11 (2018) corruptly sold land, which church leader sinned or who stole local NGO ‘CCF’ money. ‘Local’ contractors will also waste CDF. Katuba has many builders. But she has no desk maker or road constructor who will do the work ‘at low cost’, ‘high quality’ and ‘on time’ as emphasised by local government minister Gary Nkombo. Many locals will fail to run CDF-funded businesses. Worse, MPs have no legal supervisory power over corrupt council officials.

A DC is a presidential eye, like what Sir Evelyn Hone was when Kenneth Kaunda was prime minister of Northern Rhodesia (1962). Kaunda controlled government. But the governor watched, reporting to her Majesty if Kaunda ignored British Colony rules.

Waiting for Auditor General’s annual audit reports never brings back stolen funds. Millions are found with ‘friends of PF thief-thugs. But they cry tribe. Can we arrest hundreds of councilors when we find tuma 10 pin in their girlfriends’ huts? Their whole tribe will fight us! Presidents have created State House ‘vendor’s affairs’ desks, ‘religious’ desks etc. Why not this important presidential auditor’s office?

The author may become Muchenje Ward councilor in Katuba Constituency, making him Zambia’s only UNZA lecturer/councillor. If any official wastes CDF, call +260 978 741920. Email: austin.mbozi2017@gmail.com.