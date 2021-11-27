Govt says it has evidence of PF corruption

VICE-PREISDENT Mutale Nalumango has told Parliament that government has some evidence of corruption that took place during the PF reign.

During the Vice-President’s Question Time in the House yesterday, Kabushi PF member of parliament accused President Hakainde Hichilema and Nalumango of alarming the nation by claiming that some people stole money and stashed it in Dubai.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema, he has been on many fora alarming the people of Zambia that, ‘we are going to collect your money and properties’. And you, Madam Vice-President, you have told the people of Zambia that, ‘your properties and your money – telling the people of Zambia – that [it] is in Dubai,” said Lusambo.

“The people of Kabushi Constituency want to know how much money is in Dubai and properties. Who took the money to Dubai and from which ministry the money was stolen from?”

In her response, Vice-President Nalumango said there was no alarming of the nation.

“This government is a government of laws. It will not victimise anybody. And when you are called upon simply state your position. And if you are as innocent as my son wants people to believe, you should be able to say oh, the truth must be known one of these days,” she said. “We don’t intend, Madam Speaker, to alarm the nation. We don’t intend to lie. We have some evidence that we should find witnesses to – some people know. But if you keep talking about it, maybe you should be considered to be on the list to be investigated.”

She said what has been alarming are the vices that went on in the PF administration.

Vice-President Nalumango prayed that Lusambo was innocent.

“What has been stated has been stated. There is nothing alarming about that. What is alarming is what has been going on what has gone wrong with our nation. Our concern for the Honourable member of Kabushi, I pray he’s very innocent, is that the investigations are still going on,” she added. “Sometimes we choose to share a little on the principle of the method we have taken as government of Hakainde Hichilema that those that have done wrong have been given ample time to show themselves. Show remorse to the Zambian people and tell us exactly what happened. As at now investigations are going on and the truth will soon be put on the table in the courts of law.”

Vice-President Nalumango called for introspection among those who served in the previous government.

“What people should understand is that we don’t want to go halfway in the investigations and dash to the courts of law and we start failing to do proper prosecutions. Investigations are going on, and what speaks is the heart to one’s faith. Each person, each one of us must do introspection and be able to say ‘I’m innocent’,” she said.

Using a Bemba adage, Vice-President Nalumango cautioned Lusambo against claiming innocence even before anyone had pointed a finger at him.

“The Honourable member for Kabushi who speaks a language very close to what I speak: imbila ya mushi tabaiyankula (in a village you do not respond to an announcement that is not specific). I am sure my young brother [Pambashe PF member of parliament Ronald] Chitotela there understands. Uwayankula euyowine (whoever responds is the guilty one); that is the way you end this,” Vice-President Nalumango said as Lusambo sheepishly smiled. “I am sure he knows that I’m not lying. These are things that are being said. If in the village somebody says, ‘somebody has bewitched my son’ and you stand up and say ‘you are talking about me’. Everybody will say, ‘ha, so it is that one’! You never, never respond when you are innocent. In fact, you should also be worried of this and say, ‘ha, such things were happening!’ We’ll soon find out.”

She called for calm adding that no one was alarming anyone.

“People should remain calm, remain cool. As long as your heart is innocent, Madam Speaker, there’s no need for any panic or to ask questions about alarming,” said Vice-President Nalumango.

“If you don’t know the truth, why should you feel it’s alarming? You should actually feel that, ‘ha, so there’s somebody’, rather than say this is alarming. Alarming who?”

And Kalabo UPND member of parliament Chinga Miyutu asked if government would consider granting amnesty to those that would willfully handover stolen property to the State.

“The people of Zambia and the people of Kalabo would like to find out from you, the Honour, on behalf of the government whether in relation to this issue of acquiring properties believed to be proceeds of corruption and other bad vices,” said Miyutu. “Has the government any intention to issue or offer amnesty to those who feel like it has been stated that they feel they’re part and parcel of this condition of corruption and that they have acquired what they have corruptly? Is there any intention to offer amnesty so that they surrender willfully (sic) and they are just let to go without prosecution?”

Vice-President Nalumango responded in the affirmative, but with caution.

“…But we have said there is amnesty for those that voluntarily come. If you are found after investigation, it will be discretionally. I hope I’m saying something here. It is not like if you are caught up then we start negotiating amnesty. This is the time for people to use that opportunity. If you are caught up, indeed crime is crime, it should be prosecutable, if there’s such a term,” said Vice-President Nalumango. “But if you reduce on all these, you want to fight even when you have no strength to fight, then the law will take its course. If there is any such a thing proved by law, then. We are not saying everybody, even when you are caught then there is amnesty, no, that is not what it means. It’s not general for anybody at any time.”