I’VE LEFT A GOOD TEAM – CHAMBESHI

BESTON Chambeshi says whichever coach FAZ will appoint to drill the Chipolopolo will find a good team in place.

And Chambeshi says he is open to offer advice to the next Chipolopolo coach if he is approached.

Chambeshi was appointed interim coach in September to replace the Serb, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, with the sole purpose of overseeing the

World Cup qualifiers which ended a week ago. Zambia finished second in the group, consequently bringing to an end Chambeshi’s short reign.

In an interview, Chambeshi who is Nkana coach, said he was a patriot who was willing to give any form of advice and assistance to the next coach if they needed his help.

“For me, it is about being a Zambian and service to the nation, that is what I am all about. Whoever comes will find a good team and should they need any advice I am available; this is for Zambia and not for anything,” he told The Mast.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala on Tuesday confirmed Chambeshi’s departure, further saying the association, through the executive and technical committees, was already working on recruiting a new coach on permanent basis.

“I am sure you are aware that the just-ended first round of the World Cup qualifiers we hired temporary coaches, and at the end of it all

it’s time that FAZ acted on having a permanent coach. And true to the public’s assertions, the executive is actually very keen to ensure

that we have a permanent coach,” said Kashala. “I am sure of late we have not had a permanent coach apart from Micho. But after his departure, we got few coaches to sit in for a period of preliminary World Cup qualifiers.”

Experienced Croatian Aljosa Asanovic who had a short stint as Chambeshi’s technical advisor is one of those reported to be interested in the top job.