Don’t stop learning, urges Bishop Lungu

CHIPATA Diocese Bishop George Lungu says technology plays a vital role in developing the nation.

In a speech read for him by diocesan vicar-general Fr Dennis Punthambuyo Phiri during the 6th graduation ceremony at DMI St Eugene University in Chipata, Bishop Lungu said technology brings huge changes in human development and nation’s growth.

“The technology, you acquired from your studies at DMI St Eugene, use it for building your character and the nation stronger to attain the heights. In the immediate future, science and technology will bring the change in the entire environment, so compete with it and work for

it. Don’t stop your learning, learning is an art,” he said.

Bishop Lungu urged the graduates not to bestow priority to earn money alone.

“Another one of your hope is to gain credibility. You want those above you and under you to respect your input ideas and position on a daily basis. In this manner, completing a postgraduate, undergraduate degree or diploma will also help you meet your ultimate career goals,” he said. “Moving up in a work place, a common occurrence after attaining your first or another degree typically comes not only with pay rise but also with greater responsibility, more tasks to complete and more connections in your field and beyond.”

Bishop Lungu urged the graduates to sustain the bond between them and the university.

And Eastern Province minister Peter Phiri said private universities are faced with inadequate financial resources.

He said the education sector was also affected by COVID-19.

“As a new dawn government, we are well aware that one of the key challenges being faced by private universities is that of inadequate financial resources which has caused institutions of higher learning to be unable to meet their financial obligations necessary for the

effective management of various academic programmes,” he said.

Phiri commended DMI St Eugene University for continuing to provide quality education at very affordable fees despite the various challenges brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The university has made significant investment in improving online learning which ensured that the students continued to access classes even during the lock down,” he said. “This is very commendable and as government, we are very appreciative of the significant contribution being made by the university in the fight against COVID-19.”

Phiri said the government believes that human capacity development is key to the development of Zambia.

“My request to the university is to continue being innovative and to bring on board various academic programmes that will produce graduates who will manage the challenge of taking Zambia to an advanced level of development,” he said. “Research is key to the development of any nation and is also very significant for the growth and development of any institution of higher learning. I therefore would like to challenge DMI St Eugene University to invest more resources in research.”

Phiri said the government desires to see the university becoming a leading centre of excellence in research across Eastern Province and the nation as a whole.