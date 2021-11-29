LCC notice to demolish his Forest 27 house shocks ex-minister Katambo

MASAITI PF member of parliament Michael Katambo says he is shocked that his name is among those with houses to be demolished in Forest 27.

Katambo says while he can’t speak for others mentioned, who include former vice-president Inonge Wina, former ministers Davis Chama, Lawrence Sichalwe, Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Dr Charles Banda, and Edify Hamukale, he has legal papers for his plot.

The Lusaka City Council has threatened to demolish Inonge Wina’s house built around controversial Forest 27 in Lusaka East because it “sits on a water table”.

The Lusaka City Council through its Director Planning claim the construction was done without approval from the local authority.

The council has also written to notify Katambo that his house is among those to be demolished.

But in an interview with The Mast, Katambo said he has just seen his name on the social media.

“It has shocked me! I have just seen my name in social media and now from you calling me. I am not moved, because I have legal papers for my plot. So there is nothing for me to panic,” he said.

Asked if the decision by the council was to victimise PF members, Katambo said; “I can’t speak for others because I’m not affected.”

“I can’t speak for others. I don’t know what their position is! My issue is just shocking. But I have all the documents for that plot. In fact, I have not even seen the same letter from the council or even them writing to me. So I don’t know,” he said.

Asked further, if he is not moved that his house will be demolished, Katambo said; “we will wait to see, but I don’t have any issues.”