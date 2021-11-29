You are pushing an open door, Milupi tells architects

YOU are pushing an open door, infrastructure minister Charles Milupi has told architects.

He has urged architects to seriously consider architectural designs that take into account Zambia’s social and cultural environment.

Earlier, Zambia Institute of Architects president Bwalya Masabu appealed to the government to ensure government-to-government projects should not be executed without local expertise.

But in response to Masabu, at the international conference taking place at Avani Hotel, Milupi said it is the intention of the UPND-Alliance administration to utilise local resources which among them includes human resources.

“When your president talked of the use of local architects for government-to-government projects, I must say in reference to myself and President Hakainde Hichilema that you are pushing an open door,” he said. “In the 57 years of independence we have developed a pool of human resources among them architects and it is not fair that for any new project it is a foreign architect, engineer or consultants who make decision and construct.”

Milupi informed the architects that there would be changes at the National Construction Council (NCC) adding that the new dawn government is pushing hard to transform the country driven by Zambian architects.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the construction industry negatively such as disruptions to ongoing works due to work stoppages and restrictions, as well as disruption in the global supply chain for materials and services.

“We must adapt to the new realities brought about by the pandemic and continue to work to make our cities resilient to some of these external shocks,” he said.

Milupi added that cities need urgent urban renewal even as they rapidly grow.

“The urban renewal initiatives must address urban problems that include unsanitary city conditions, deficient housing, inadequate transportation, haphazard land use and traffic congestion, among others,” he said. “These challenges must not be allowed to become the norm. As the new dawn government, we shall not allow these challenges to become the norm. As government, we therefore look forward to forging strong partnerships with experts likes yourselves in addressing these urban challenges.”

Milupi challenged architects, environment professionals and other stakeholders to provide government with well-researched solutions that will help resolve “these inherent and complex challenges”.

He said if nothing is done the challenges, towns and cities would continue experiencing pressure on land, communicable diseases, housing crises and rising crime.

Milupi said the government would promote and support policies and laws to enhance urban and rural transformation in order to improve lives of residents of cities and rural communities.

“Going forward, my government expects architects to be drivers of social transformation in the built environment. I want particularly to urge you all to consider seriously, architectural designs that take into account our social and cultural environment,” he said. “While it is important to be modern in your designs, local context and conditions must be part of the designs you develop. Further, your designs must exploit the many local materials available for use in the

construction of infrastructure. We must reduce on the amount of imported materials used in the construction of our buildings and infrastructure. This will enhance greater appreciation of our designs and help reduce cost for construction and maintenance of our infrastructure.”

Milupi encouraged the architects to consider seriously, the issue of climate change and ensure their designs assist the government to develop climate-resilient public infrastructure.

Milupi gave an example of a billboard that recently collapsed in Lusaka saying it was sad that the designers did not ensure it could withstand even a “not too strong gash of wind” thus endangering people’s lives.

And Masabu said architects have faced a challenge in that for a long time most of the significant buildings that have been built on bilateral terms in the last 15 to 30 years have been without the involvement of local architects.

“The involvement of local consultants will not only build local capacity but will create employment, contribute to the GDP and ultimately benefit the quality of the projects as locals understand local conditions best. And be assured sir, that the nation is not short of competent architects,” he said.

Masabu also noted a trend in which government projects are predominantly being executed by government departments resulting in overloaded departments and repetitive designs.

“Therefore, to achieve a depth, diversity in design and quality in projects management on these government projects, we implore your office to involve private practice consultants,” he said.

In line with the conference’s theme ‘Architects and Urbanism: Challenges and Opportunities of Smart Cities’, Masabu said the institute embraces and commits to engender smart cities whose

characteristics are based on digitised infrastructure.

He also committed to have smart cities that support efficient use and generation of energy, zero pollution and deforestation.