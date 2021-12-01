Unpacking M&E with Dr. Kanyamuna: lessons from experience in building government-wide M&E systems – Part 2

In Part 1 (last week), I presented by outlining some valuable lessons from experience in the building of stronger government-wide monitoring and evaluation systems (G-wide M&E systems). As a practical undertaking, working to enhance the M&E function of any institution (be it government, public and private agency) through inspirations from others who succeeded is recommended. The first six (6) recommended lessons I shared include: 1) Substantive demand from the government is a prerequisite to successful M&E institutionalisation; 2) Incentives are an important part of the M&E demand side; 3) Start with a diagnosis of what M&E functions currently exist and their strengths and weaknesses, on both the demand and supply sides; 4) Find a powerful M&E champion; 5) M&E Stewardship by a capable ministry; and 6) a common mistake is to over-engineer an M&E system. Today, I continue on the same trajectory to give the last 6 lessons. I am of the considered view that once adopted and put to use by those charged with the responsibility of strengthening M&E in the public sector especially, Zambia in particular and Africa in general will be on the right path to actualising evidence-based development practices.

The need to build reliable ministry data systems

A problem in African countries, and perhaps in some other regions, is that although sector ministries collect a range of performance information, the quality of data is often poor. Data are poor partly because they aren’t being used; and they’re not used partly because their quality is poor. In such countries there is too much data, not enough information. So, this lesson for the institutionalisation of a government M&E system is to build reliable ministry data systems to help provide the raw data on which M&E systems depend. Data verification and credibility is partly a technical issue of accuracy, procedures, and quality control. Related to this issue of technical quality is the need for data to be potentially useful, for it to be available on a timely basis, easy to understand, consistent over time, and so forth.

Utilisation is the measure of success of an M&E system:

The objective of government M&E systems is never to produce large volumes of performance information, or a large number of high-quality evaluations per se. This would reflect a supply driven approach to an M&E system. Utilisation is the measure of success. When M&E products (reports, policy briefs, budget analytics, evaluations, etc.) are consistently informing high level and day-to-day institutional decisions as well as policy-making processes, then it would be getting the value from such M&E systems. It is important that the top management structures and officers in any organisation take this challenge to ensure M&E data and information are used at any given point to improve institutional performance.

Provision of training in a range of M&E tools, methods, approaches, and concepts:

For an M&E system to perform well, it is necessary to have well-trained officials or consultants who are highly skilled in M&E. Thus, most capacity-building plans place considerable emphasis on provision of training in a range of M&E tools, methods, approaches, and concepts. Governments that contract out their evaluations also need to ensure that their officials are able to oversee and manage evaluations. They also need to understand the strengths and limitations (the relative cost-effectiveness) of various types of M&E.

The structural arrangements of an M&E system are important from a number of perspectives: One is to ensure the objectivity, credibility, and rigor of the M&E information produced by the system. On the data side, governments can rely on external audit committees to verify data. Some rely on the national audit office. Some rely principally on internal ministry audit units. However, some have no audit strategy. On the evaluation side, issues of objectivity and credibility are particularly important. Most Latin American countries deal with this by contracting-out evaluations to external bodies such as academic institutions and consulting firms. This achieves a certain ‘distance’ between the evaluators and the entities being evaluated, and this has advantages and disadvantages. In contrast, most OECD governments rely on sector ministries to conduct evaluations themselves, although this raises questions about the reliability of self-evaluations.

Building an M&E system is a long-hall effort requiring patience and persistence:

This is the experience of countries that have built government-wide M&E systems. It takes time to create or strengthen data systems; to train or recruit qualified staff; to plan, manage, and conduct evaluations; to build systems for sharing M&E information among relevant ministries; and, to train staff to use M&E information in their day-to-day work, whether that involves programme operations or policy analysis and advice. A handful of countries has been able to create well-functioning evaluation systems (in terms of the quality, number and utilisation of the evaluations) within four or five years. In others it has taken more than a decade.

Most countries with well-performing M&E systems have not developed them in a linear manner according to a set plan:

While having in place a grand master plan (long-term) for rolling out a robust G-wide M&E system is necessary, it still needs to be flexible to accommodate dynamics that come along with practical issues of implementation. Instead, incremental and even piecemeal approaches seem to be common. One reason for this is the need to make mid-course corrections as the progress, or lack of progress, with particular M&E initiatives becomes evident. External factors such as a change of government can alter the direction of an M&E system and also, lead to it being significantly strengthened or substantially run down or even abandoned.

In Zambia for instance, we are yet to see where the New Dawn UPND Government is taking the function of M&E. After President Hakainde Hichilema abolished the Ministry of National Development Planning which was responsible for apex level coordination of M&E in the public sector, many of us got concerned with the decision—we remain very concerned even today! We now await to see actions towards strengthening the M&E function at country level. Otherwise, this may be a doom towards a desired evidence-based governance system for Zambia in spite of efforts to improve people’s living standards. Aluta continua (struggle continues) for stronger M&E systems in Zambia particularly and across Africa generally, systems that are inspired by practical lessons from around the globe. With what I have shared in my two articles, governments may reflect as they advance their efforts to create robust systems to measure performance and seeking public support.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm