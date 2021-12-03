Akafumba, KBF are not selfish UPND-Alliance partners – Chipango

JOSEPHS Akafumba and KBF have shown that leadership is not about self but service to Zambians which other politicians need to take a leaf from, says Keegan Chipango.

The former Freedom MMD councillor said if Akafumba who is a former interim NDC president and Kelvin Fube Bwalya were selfish they would have ditched the UPND-Alliance.

“I would like to congratulate my brother Josephs Akafumba for accepting the position of permanent secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He and KBF have shown that it is not about themselves but is the question about service to Zambians,” Chipango said.

He added that Akafumba’s leadership qualities are what is needed in Zambia.

Chipango said Zambia needs Akafumba’s type of leaders who do not put prestige, money or fame above service to Zambians.

“It is my hope, prayer and plea that other upcoming politicians can emulate Akafumba because most a time presidents of political parties would not accept such a position (permanent secretary). They would have made noise and gone their own way,” he said. “Just like KBF who has not been given any position in the UPND administration but has shown that one can serve the nation in other ways. There can only be one person in every position, so my brother KBF needs to be praised.”

Chipango said Akafumba and KBF are not selfish and have shown that they are worthy partners to President Hakainde Hichilema.